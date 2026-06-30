J.T. Poston Finding Form For John Deere Classic

Jun 30, 2026, 10:30 PM ET
J.T. Poston finished 69th at last week's Travelers Championship and will now focus on preparing for this week's John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. Poston won the Memorial Tournament earlier this month and finished tied for fourth at the U.S. Open the following week. So far this season, he has one win, three top-25 finishes, and four missed cuts in 16 starts. He missed the cut at the 2025 John Deere Classic and finished tied for 30th in 2024. Over the past 12 months, Poston ranks in the 48th percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 100-150 yards in the fairway. This is worth pointing out because over 28% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's John Deere Classic.--Ian Christenson - RotoBallerSource: Data Golf