Brock Bowers Primed for a Monster Bounce-Back Season
Brock Bowers had a record-setting rookie year with 112 catches, 1,194 yards, and five touchdowns with quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell throwing him the football. Last year was a disappointment, though, with Geno Smith running the offense and Bowers missing time with injuries. However, his catch rate stayed steady at 74% in both of his seasons, and his yards per reception went from only 10.7 to 10.6. The former 13th overall pick out of the University of Georgia was targeted slightly less last year, but with new head coach Klint Kubiak coming to town, Bowers' target rate should rise in Year 3. ESPN's Ben Solak suggests that Bowers will be a candidate to win Offensive Player of the Year. A TE has never won the award in NFL history, with Travis Kelce coming the closest in 2020. Not only does Bowers have elite pass-catching talent at the position with a bigger role in the offense expected in 2026, but the QB play in Vegas should be better between veteran Kirk Cousins and rookie Fernando Mendoza. There's a reason RotoBaller has Bowers ranked as the top fantasy TE for the upcoming season, even after a disappointing sophomore showing.
Source: ESPN.com - Ben Solak
Source: ESPN.com - Ben Solak