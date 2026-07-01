Paul George Lands in Boston
Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for forward Paul George, two first-round picks, and two second-round picks on Wednesday, per Shams Charania of ESPN. George has reached the 70-game mark just one time in the last seven seasons. A fresh start in Boston will give the 36-year-old veteran forward a chance to team up with Jayson Tatum during the 2026-27 campaign. George averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals in 30.7 minutes per outing over 37 regular-season games last season.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania