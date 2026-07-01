Dak Prescott a Threat to Throw for 5,000 Yards in 2026?
Dak Prescott has a chance to become the 10th QB to throw for 5,000 yards in a season in 2026. The feat has been accomplished 14 different times by nine different signal-callers -- Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Ben Roethlisberger, Dan Marino, Matthew Stafford, Justin Herbert, and Jameis Winston. Mahomes was the most recent to do it in 2022. Prescott averaged 306.4 yards per game in 2019 and came just 100 yards shy of the 5,000-yard mark in 16 games. Dallas' offense played fast that year under offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and they were an up-tempo offense last year under head coach Brian Schottenheimer, too. Prescott had a career-high 600 pass attempts in 2025, and the volume should once again be there in 2026 with not much changed about the offense under Schottenheimer. In addition to volume in the passing game, Prescott has one of the best one-two punches in the league at WR in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Prescott lacks rushing upside, but his passing volume alone in an explosive offense makes him a low-end QB1 target in fantasy.
Source: ESPN.com - Ben Solak
Source: ESPN.com - Ben Solak