Nikola Vucevic Returns Home to Orlando
Nikola Vucevic is signing a one-year, $3.9 million contract for a second stint with the Orlando Magic, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The 35-year-old spent nearly nine seasons with the Magic toward the beginning of his career, blossoming into an All-Star. His production has nearly bottomed out since then, though. A midseason acquisition by the Celtics, Vucevic averaged 9.7 points and 6.6 rebounds in 21.1 minutes. Those were all his lowest per-game numbers since his rookie season. Vucevic replaces the outgoing Moritz Wagner on the Magic depth chart, but will be competing with Goga Bitadze for backup center minutes behind Wendell Carter Jr.
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN