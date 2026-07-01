Mitchell Robinson Shipping Up to Boston
Mitchell Robinson is leaving the New York Knicks for the division-rival Boston Celtics, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The deal is reportedly for three years and 47.4 million dollars, with a player option in his third season. A rebounding and shot-blocking savant, Robinson averaged 8.8 boards and 1.2 blocks in just 19.6 minutes per game, playing an important role for the NBA champions. He should be in line for more playing time with his new team, competing with Neemias Queta for a starting spot in the Celtics' lineup next season.
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN