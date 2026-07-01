Moritz Wagner Moving From Orlando to Brooklyn
Moritz Wagner is signing a two-year, $19 million contract with the Brooklyn Nets, according to Shams Charania. The ESPN insider also noted the contract contains a mutual opt-in option following the first season. The 29-year-old had a statistical down season in his final year with the Orlando Magic. An ACL tear in December of 2024 kept the Germany native from suiting up until mid-January this year. Ultimately, he averaged 6.9 points and 3.2 rebounds on 42.6% shooting in 11.9 minutes per game. Wagner could be in line for more consistent playing time in the upcoming season, with Day'Ron Sharpe as the only other true center currently on Brooklyn's roster.
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN