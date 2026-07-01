Quentin Grimes Joins New-Look Lakers Squad
Quentin Grimes is signing a four-year, $60 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The 26-year-old has provided a scoring spark off the bench for the majority of his career, averaging 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists for the Philadelphia 76ers last season. Grimes reunites with point guard Luka Doncic in Los Angeles. The duo played together in Dallas to begin the 2024-25 season, when Grimes shot a career-high 39.8% from distance. Grimes could find himself in a starting role in his new city, with the Lakers roster lacking notable names on the wings.
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN