Sandro Mamukelashvili Joins Lakers Frontcourt Rotation
Sandro Mamukelashvili has agreed to a four-year, $52 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The deal includes a fourth-year player option. The 27-year-old exceeded expectations in his lone season with the Toronto Raptors, averaging 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 52.3% from the field and 38.9% from downtown. Mamukelashvili rarely started with the Raptors, but that is likely to change in Los Angeles following the departure of LeBron James. His defensive inefficiencies can be masked by new center Walker Kessler, while providing important floor spacing for the Luka Doncic-run offense.
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN