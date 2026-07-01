Kelly Oubre Jr. Picks the Pacers
Kelly Oubre Jr. is joining the Pacers on a two-year, $17 million contract, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. It was reported yesterday that Oubre had plenty of potential suitors, but ultimately chose to join Indiana. The 30-year-old shot a career-high 36% from distance last season with the 76ers, averaging 14.1 points, five rebounds, and 1.4 steals. Mostly a starter in Philadelphia, he'll be competing with incumbents Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard for minutes on the perimeter. The 76ers, meanwhile, have lost both Oubre and Quentin Grimes in free agency this offseason.
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN