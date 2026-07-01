Alijah Martin Earns Multi-Year Deal With Toronto
Alijah Martin is returning to the team on a two-year, $4.8 million deal, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The second-round rookie was sparingly used on his two-way contract last season, but showed enough potential for the team to reward him with a standard contract for the upcoming season. The 24-year-old appeared in just 23 games for the Raptors, but averaged 18.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.3 steals in 25 games in the G-League.
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN