Santi Aldama Moves to Dallas
Santi Aldama (knee) to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for AJ Johnson, a protected 2030 Warriors first-round pick, and two second-round picks. Aldama's 2025-26 campaign ended abruptly due to a right knee injury, and he underwent an arthroscopic procedure in mid-March. Before suffering the season-ending knee injury, Aldama averaged a career-high 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 combined steals and blocks in 27.9 minutes per game across 43 regular-season contests (11 starts). Despite the setback, Aldama is expected to be fully recovered by training camp and should compete for a role in Dallas' frontcourt rotation.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania