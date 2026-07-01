Guard Jevon Carter Staying in Orlando
Jevon Carter is signing a new one-year, $3.5 million contract to remain with the team, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The 30-year-old was acquired from Chicago in February and carved out a role, especially with Anthony Black missing a large chunk of time in March. Carter wound up averaging 7.2 points and 2.3 assists in 20.4 minutes in 30 games with the club. Carter won't get much playing time when Black and Jalen Suggs are healthy, but has provided a steady hand when either misses games.
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN