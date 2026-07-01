Dansby Swanson Goes Nuclear on Wednesday as Cubs Sweep Padres
Dansby Swanson made a statement at Wrigley Field on Wednesday at Wrigley Field in a 23-3 thrashing of the visiting San Diego Padres to finish off their three-game sweep. Swanson had a pretty rough start through the first couple months of the 2026 season, but he has been heating up lately, and that's an understatement. After clubbing two homers and driving in three in Tuesday night's win over SD, Swanson took it to another level in Wednesday's matinee affair, going 3-for-5 with three more home runs, eight RBI, and four runs scored to boost his season average to .210 and his OPS to .731. The 32-year-old veteran has five home runs in his last two games and a staggering 29 RBI in his last 13 games. Swanson wasn't the only one to get into the act against the Friars on Wednesday, as the Cubs combined for a franchise-tying eight long balls. He's definitely on the uptick offensively as the weather begins to warm, but there are still questions as to whether he can sustain it, as he currently has an xBA of .206, an xSLG of .362, and an xwOBA of .295 (wOBA of .304). After his insane two-game run the last two days against the Padres, this could be the perfect time to sell high on Swanson.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com