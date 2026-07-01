Brandon Young Pitching Well Recently, Emerging as a Priority Add?
Brandon Young has reached five innings in seven straight starts, and none of those outings included more than three earned runs. He also gave fantasy managers a little more swing-and-miss than usual on Friday, striking out a season-high eight while allowing two runs over five frames against Washington. Young is now (6-2) with a 3.11 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and 57 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings. His next turn is scheduled for Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds. Young is not going to carry a fantasy staff in strikeouts, but the steady workload and clean ratios have made him useful. He has worked his way onto 40% of Yahoo rosters and can be used as a streamer against the Reds this week. In most leagues, Young is more of a matchup play than a must-add for fantasy managers looking for innings and solid ratios.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller