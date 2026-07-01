Jake Bennett a Priority Waiver-Wire Addition With Opportunity to Stick in Rotation
Jake Bennett, who is ranked as the team's No. 6 prospect at MLB Pipeline, has pitched well in his first six major-league starts and should have a long leash in Boston's starting rotation going into the second half of the 2026 season, with both Garrett Crochet (shoulder) and Connelly Early (elbow) on the injured list. In his first 33 innings pitched in the majors, Bennett has posted a 3.27 ERA (3.11 FIP) and 1.06 WHIP with 25 strikeouts and seven walks for a 2-3 record. The 25-year-old could end up being a steal after Boston acquired him in a trade with the Washington Nationals over the offseason. The former second-rounder in 2022 out of the University of Oklahoma has been much sharper in his last three starts, giving up just three earned runs with two walks and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched after he allowed nine earned runs with five walks and eight strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings in his first three big-league starts. With great command of his pitches and an opportunity to stick in Boston's rotation the rest of the year, Bennett is a priority waiver-wire pickup for fantasy managers in need of rotation help. Bennett is currently rostered in under 20% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference