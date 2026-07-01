Max Scherzer to Make a Rehab Start on Friday
Max Scherzer (back) said he's traveling with the team out west and will make a minor-league rehab start on Friday with High-A Vancouver, according to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet. Scherzer will rejoin the team in Seattle on Saturday, throw a side session on Sunday, and determine his next steps from there. The Blue Jays have already said that the 41-year-old future Hall of Famer will require multiple rehab starts, so Scherzer won't be an option to rejoin Toronto's starting rotation next week, and he most likely won't be a realistic option to come off the 15-day injured list until after the All-Star break in mid-July. The three-time Cy Young winner has once again had an injury-plagued season with the Jays. He's been out since mid-June due to back spasms on the left side of his back, and before that, he had a lengthy stay on the IL with forearm tendinitis. Scherzer has only been able to make six starts in 2026 and has gone 1-4 with a rough 10.23 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 14 strikeouts, and 11 walks in 22 innings. Fantasy managers should continue to ignore the fading star.
Source: Sportsnet - Shi Davidi
Source: Sportsnet - Shi Davidi