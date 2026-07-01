Kris Bubic Dealing With Setback, Scratched From Rehab Start
Kris Bubic (elbow, shoulder) will be scratched from his minor-league rehab start on Wednesday night, according to Sports Radio 810. Bubic will return to Kansas City for further evaluation, and there is no timetable for his return from the 15-day injured list. The 28-year-old southpaw has been on the shelf since being placed on the IL in the middle of May with soreness in his left elbow, and he was pulled off his rehab in mid-June due to discomfort in his left shoulder. Bubic has avoided any structural damage in his elbow or shoulder, but because he hasn't been able to take the next step in his return, the Royals will have another look. At the very least, Bubic won't return to KC's starting rotation until late July in a best-case scenario. The former first-rounder in 2018 out of Stanford University was 3-2 earlier this year before his elbow injury with a 4.11 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and 51 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched over nine starts. Bubic has mixed-league fantasy value when healthy, but his uncertain timetable makes his second-half outlook very cloudy.
Source: Sports Radio 810
Source: Sports Radio 810