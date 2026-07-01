Jacob Webb a Short-Term Source of Saves in Chicago
Daniel Palencia (elbow) on the injured list for the foreseeable future, right-handed reliever Jacob Webb has emerged as a candidate for saves in Chicago's bullpen alongside the likes of Caleb Thielbar, Trent Thornton, Ryan Rolison, and Jordan Wicks. The 32-year-old veteran has blown two of his save chances in June, but since his last blown save on June 20 against the Toronto Blue Jays, he has thrown four scoreless innings with one hit allowed, four walks, six strikeouts, and two wins. Overall, the former 18th-round selection by the Atlanta Braves in the 2014 MLB draft out of Tabor College has gone 3-2 with a 3.47 ERA (3.93 FIP), 1.35 WHIP, two saves, 45 strikeouts, and 14 walks in 36 1/3 innings pitched out of the bullpen in his seventh year in the big leagues. Sporting a career-best 28.5% strikeout rate this year, Webb, along with Thielbar, should be considered a favorite for saves with the Cubs as long as Palencia remains sidelined. Fantasy managers desperate for saves should consider Webb off the waiver wire, and he's rostered in only 3% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference