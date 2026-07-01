Jazz Chisholm Jr. Returns to Yankees Lineup for Series Finale
Jazz Chisholm Jr. (head) is starting at second base and is batting fifth in Wednesday's series finale in the Bronx against the visiting Detroit Tigers and right-hander Troy Melton, according to MLB.com. Chisholm took an elbow to his head during a collision with outfielder Jasson Dominguez on Monday and was pulled early, and then he sat out of Tuesday's contest. The 28-year-old left-handed slugger was able to clear the concussion protocol, though, and now he's back on the field for the Yankees. Fantasy managers will want to get Chisholm back in their starting lineups right away for his high-end power/speed upside. Chisholm is batting just .222 (63-for-284) with a .305 on-base percentage and a 28.7% strikeout rate in 321 plate appearances on the season, but he's one of the best power/speed options in fantasy with eligibility at second base. He'll be looking to get back on track on Wednesday after going hitless in his last eight plate appearances over four games with five strikeouts.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com