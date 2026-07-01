Seth Hernandez Finding Groove at High-A, Could he Earn Another Promotion?

Jul 1, 2026, 3:09 PM ET

Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect Seth Hernandez has settled in at High-A, allowing just one earned run over his last two starts and posting a 15:4 K:BB over 11 innings pitched. The Pirates' top-ranked prospect earned a promotion to Greensboro after dominating Single-A Bradenton through six starts, and now through eight starts at High-A, the right-hander owns a 2.88 ERA and 1.22 WHIP along with an impressive 36.0 percent strikeout rate. His 15.1 percent walk rate is something to keep an eye on, but after walking just 6.7 percent of batters at Single-A and given his recent success, that number will likely come down as the season progresses. The sixth-overall draft pick from the 2025 Draft isn't likely to debut in the majors this year, but has the makings of a quick mover who could climb the minor league ladder rapidly. Fantasy managers should have the 20-year-old on their radar for next season.