John Collins Lands With Pistons on Three-Year, $51 Million Deal
John Collins has agreed to a three-year, $51 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. Collins spent last season with the Los Angeles Clippers and averaged 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 0.7 blocks while shooting 55.2% from the field. Detroit adds a vertical spacer and pick-and-roll finisher next to Cade Cunningham, who averaged 23.9 points and 9.9 assists. The fantasy fit is useful, but not without a squeeze. Jalen Duren still owns the center spot, so Collins may need strong efficiency and steady power-forward minutes to climb past mid-tier appeal.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania