Marcus Smart Signs With Rockets to Reunite With Ime Udoka
Marcus Smart is joining the Houston Rockets on a two-year, $13 million deal with a player option, Shams Charania of ESPN reports. The move reunites him with Ime Udoka, who coached him to Defensive Player of the Year in Boston. Smart declined his Lakers option after a bounce-back year, starting 54 of 62 games and averaging 9.3 points, 3.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.4 steals. Houston hands him runway, especially early as Fred VanVleet works back from a torn ACL. Smart's fantasy pull is in steals and assists, making him a category-league target more than a standard-league scorer.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania