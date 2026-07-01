Norman Powell Secures $45 Million Deal With Chicago
Norman Powell has agreed to a two-year, $45 million deal with the Chicago Bulls, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. Powell gives Chicago a proven scorer after an All-Star season in Miami, where he averaged 21.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 47.0% from the field. He should immediately become one of the Bulls' top scoring options, though Josh Giddey's playmaking role keeps Powell more valuable for points and threes than assists. The fantasy concern is whether last year's scoring spike sticks at age 33, but the contract suggests Chicago plans to feature him.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania