Bogdan Bogdanovic Signs With Rockets on One-Year Deal
Bogdan Bogdanovic has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. The veteran gives Houston a proven perimeter scorer for his 10th NBA season, but last year was rough. Bogdanovic averaged just 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists across 23 games, well below his usual production. The Rockets are betting on his shooting track record, as he owns a 38.1% career mark from three. For fantasy purposes, Bogdanovic needs a healthy season and consistent bench volume to become more than a streaky scoring option.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania