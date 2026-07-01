Chris Rodriguez Jr. a Late-Round Value in 2026 Drafts
Chris Rodriguez Jr. did not participate in minicamp practices while dealing with a foot injury, but when training camps roll around at the end of the month, he is expected to be a full participant, and in a padded setting, his physicality could help him stand out in a reworked running backs room. The Jaguars are looking to replace Travis Etienne Jr.'s 296 touches from a season ago, and that responsibility will fall to Rodriguez and 2025 fourth-rounder Bhayshul Tuten, with second-year back LeQuint Allen Jr. expected to be mixed in on passing downs. While Rodriguez's absence has allowed Tuten to stand out and separate by ADP, it should come as no surprise if they enter the season in something close to a 50/50 split. Rodriguez was one of the league's most efficient backs after contact in 2025, and after signing a two-year deal in free agency, his ability to add yardage beyond what is blocked could make him an important part of the Jaguars' short-yardage and goal line packages, claiming some of the team's most valuable touches. At RotoBaller's RB42, he's a late-round pick with the potential to provide usable weekly floors, splitting time in what projects to be a high-powered offense, but with a double-digit touchdown ceiling, he could prove to be one of the best values in 2026 drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller