Can Mike Evans Return to WR1 Form in 2026?
Mike Evans to only eight games in 2025, ending his historic run of 1,000-yard campaigns. In signing a three-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, Evans will seek a fresh start for his 13th season, and if health allows him to stay on the field, he could be well-positioned for a 2026 bounceback. Throughout his career, Evans has been one of the most productive players in the league with two or fewer receivers on the field, and with head coach Kyle Shanahan's propensity for fullback usage, that is a situation he should find himself in regularly. The team's leading wide receiver from each of the past two seasons, Jauan Jennings, departed in free agency, and with All-Pro tight end George Kittle potentially requiring an early-season ramp-up period as he recovers from a torn Achilles, San Francisco's offense could run through Evans and Christian McCaffrey to begin the year. At almost 33 years old, the health concerns that plagued his final season in Tampa have not suddenly disappeared, but as RotoBaller's WR26, Evans is a pure upside swing in 2026 drafts, and if he can manage anything close to a full season, he could ultimately finish the year in familiar territory among fantasy's biggest difference-makers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller