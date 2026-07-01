Jalen Duren Draws Max-Level Interest From Lakers and Kings
Jalen Duren is the offseason's restricted-free-agency tug-of-war, with the Lakers and Kings pushing max-level interest, Sam Amick of The Athletic reports. The Lakers, flush with cap room after LeBron James's exit, see a long-term fit next to Luka Doncic, while Sacramento would need a sign-and-trade that Detroit has waved off. The Pistons can match any offer sheet, so a return to Detroit remains likeliest. Managers shouldn't sweat it: coming off 19.5 points on 65.0 percent shooting with 10.5 rebounds, Duren is a locked-in top-tier category center regardless of where he signs.
Source: Sam Amick
Source: Sam Amick