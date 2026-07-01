George Springer Lands on Paternity List
George Springer on the paternity list and recalled outfielder Jonatan Clase from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move. With Springer now away from the team for the birth of his child, Sean Keys will serve as the DH for Wednesday's series finale against the New York Mets and right-hander Freddy Peralta at the Rogers Centre. Springer will be away from the team for up to three days, so he could miss most of the upcoming series against the Seattle Mariners that starts on Friday, July 3. The 36-year-old veteran and four-time All-Star hasn't been able to replicate his resurgent 2025 campaign, when he hit .309/.399/.560 with 32 home runs, 84 RBI, and 18 stolen bases in 140 regular-season games. Through 63 contests and 279 plate appearances in 2026, the 13-year veteran is slashing just .221/.308/.373 with a .681 OPS, eight home runs, 21 RBI, 29 runs, and six steals. Fantasy managers should not be expecting him to return to his 2025 form in the second half.
Source: Toronto Blue Jays
Source: Toronto Blue Jays