Francisco Alvarez Becoming a Must-Add in Two-Catcher Leagues?
Francisco Alvarez is finally starting to heat up. He has gone deep four times over his last 15 games while batting .278 with seven RBI and six runs. That stretch includes a 415-foot blast against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, giving him nine homers across 180 at-bats this season. Alvarez also posted an .821 OPS in June after returning from right meniscus surgery earlier in the month. The strikeouts are still part of the package, but few widely available catchers can match his power. Alvarez owns a 17.8% barrel rate and has even received time at designated hitter as the Mets look for ways to keep his bat in the lineup. He is rostered in just 20% of Yahoo leagues and should be picked up in two-catcher formats. Managers in deeper one-catcher leagues should also give him a look while the power is rolling.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller