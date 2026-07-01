Brandon Nimmo Likely to Avoid the Injured List
Brandon Nimmo (shoulder) is out of the lineup on Wednesday for a third straight game against the Cleveland Guardians with a left AC joint sprain in his shoulder, MLB.com's Henry Palattella reports that he's likely to avoid a trip to the injured list. That's great news for the Rangers, who placed outfielder Wyatt Langford (hamstring) on the IL over the weekend and shortstop Corey Seager (back) on the IL on Wednesday. Nimmo ended Sunday's win over the Toronto Blue Jays with a fantastic catch, but he crashed against the outfield wall and injured his shoulder, causing him to miss the series in Cleveland. Manager Skip Schumaker said on Tuesday that Nimmo was day-to-day and could avoid a stint on the IL. "It was a much better day today, which was good," Schumaker said. "From yesterday to today, it was much better." Nimmo has hit .262/.333/.420 with eight home runs and 29 RBI in 82 games in his first year in Texas, but he had a .759 OPS in 25 games in June, which was over 100 points higher than his .657 OPS in May. Alejandro Osuna is making another start in left field on Wednesday, with utility man Ezequiel Duran in right field.
Source: MLB.com - Henry Palattella
Source: MLB.com - Henry Palattella