Hogan Harris Still Worth Chasing for Saves?
Hogan Harris has gone nearly three weeks without a save, and his recent work has not helped his case for more chances. Over his last seven appearances, the left-hander has allowed five earned runs on 10 hits and two walks in six innings. That works out to a 7.50 ERA and 2.00 WHIP. Harris still leads the club with six saves, though, and his 47 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings are enough to keep him in the late-inning mix. The Athletics have not settled on anyone. Elvis Alvarado remains part of the committee, while Mason Barnett earned the team's most recent save on Saturday. Harris is too risky for shallow leagues, but his 10% Yahoo roster rate leaves him widely available for managers scrambling for saves in 15-team formats. He is a little easier to roster in leagues that reward solds, as Harris has racked up 10 holds and six saves in 41 games this season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller