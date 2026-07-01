Dylan Crews Ready for Post-Hype Prospect Breakout?
Dylan Crews came with tons of expectations after the Nats selected him second overall (behind college teammate Paul Skenes) in the 2023 MLB draft out of Louisiana State University, and so far in his first 153 games in the big leagues, he's been a bust. In 604 plate appearances with Washington since debuting in 2024, Crews has slashed just .215/.278/.356 with a .634 OPS, 18 home runs, 52 RBI, 33 stolen bases, and 75 runs scored. In 37 games so far in 2026, the 24-year-old has a weak .225/.267/.366 slash line with a .633 OPS, five homers, 17 RBI, four steals, a 20.7% strikeout rate, and a 2.7% walk rate. However, Crews showed some signs of life to close out the month of June, going 14-for-45 (.311) at the plate with a homer, three doubles, three RBI, nine runs scored, and two stolen bases in 11 games across 48 plate appearances. He's going to need to improve his plate discipline to sustain the hot streak, but fantasy managers looking for upside in the outfield should look Crews' way. He's rostered in only 35% of Yahoo leagues and is widely available.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference