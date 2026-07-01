Jose Ramirez has Stitches Removed, Could Resume Swinging Soon
Jose Ramirez (hand) is making good progress after having surgery to fix a fractured hamate bone in his left hand, according to Tim Stebbins of MLB.com. Ramirez had the stitches removed from his hand on Tuesday, is feeling good, and could soon resume swinging a bat in his rehab process. The 33-year-old was previously able to resume gripping a bat and has been doing fielding drills while throwing at 140 feet. The seven-time All-Star and six-time Silver Slugger winner broke his left hamate bone against the Detroit Tigers on June 13 and was placed on the 10-day injured list the next day. The Guardians said he'd miss around five to seven weeks of action, with this Tuesday marking the two-week mark since J-Ram had surgery. Assuming Ramirez has no setbacks, he's still another three to five weeks away from returning to the big-league roster. Although his numbers are down compared to his lofty standards, Ramirez must be held in all fantasy formats. He's still logged a .757 OPS with 10 home runs, 18 doubles, 33 RBI, and 24 stolen bases while appearing in each of the team's first 72 games.
Source: MLB.com - Tim Stebbins
Source: MLB.com - Tim Stebbins