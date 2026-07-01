Brent Rooker Re-Evaluated This Week, Progress Stalled?
Brent Rooker (knee) was away from the team on Tuesday while being evaluated at Stanford University for his knee injury, according to Martin Gallegos of MLB.com. "I wouldn't say that his progress has stopped... it hasn't progressed as efficient as we'd like. So he's down there going through another exam," manager Mark Kotsay said. The A's placed the 31-year-old veteran outfielder on the 10-day injured list on June 12 with a bone bruise in his left knee, but he has been slow to recover, making it unlikely that he's back with the big-league squad before the mid-July All-Star break. Until Rooker can progress to facing live pitching, we won't have a better read on a clear timeline for his return. Before his knee injury, the two-time All-Star was hitting .200/.281/.389 with a .670 OPS, 10 home runs, 29 RBI, 20 runs scored, a 32% strikeout rate, and two stolen bases in 48 games across 203 plate appearances. Rooker has reached the 30-homer mark in his previous three seasons, but he's seriously in danger of coming up well short of that mark in 2026, barring a big second-half surge.
Source: MLB.com - Martin Gallegos
Source: MLB.com - Martin Gallegos