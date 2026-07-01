Red Sox Place Connelly Early on Injured List With Elbow Inflammation
Connelly Early (elbow) on the 15-day injured list with left-elbow inflammation and recalled left-hander Alec Gamboa from Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move. Early threw four shutout innings with two walks and five strikeouts on Tuesday night against the visiting Washington Nationals before the BoSox pulled him early with elbow discomfort. The 24-year-old southpaw will now miss at least the next two weeks and won't be able to rejoin the Red Sox's starting rotation until after the All-Star break in late July, in a best-case scenario. Once Early undergoes tests, we'll have a better idea of whether he'll be ready to return from the IL when eligible after the break. In his first full year in the majors, Early has gone 7-5 with a 3.44 ERA (4.61 FIP) and 1.25 WHIP with 93 strikeouts and 34 walks across 91 2/3 innings and 17 starts. He's had a decent 23.8% walk rate and 8.7% walk rate, but he ranks in the 15th percentile in barrel rate and has allowed 15 homers in his 17 starts.
Source: Boston Red Sox
Source: Boston Red Sox