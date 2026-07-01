Justin Wrobleski Caps Off Excellent June With 11 Punchouts
Justin Wrobleski dominated the hosting Athletics at hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park on Tuesday night to finish off an excellent month of June on the mound. Wrobleski allowed three earned runs on seven hits (one homer) while walking none and striking out a season-high 11 batters in seven innings for his 10th win of 2026 in the team's 9-3 victory in Sacramento in the final game of the series. The 25-year-old southpaw is now 10-2 in his third year with the Dodgers and has posted a sharp 2.80 ERA (3.47 FIP) and 1.01 WHIP with 64 strikeouts and 18 walks in 93 1/3 innings across 15 appearances (14 starts). In five starts in June over 30 2/3 innings pitched, Wrobleski had a 2.64 ERA (3.63 FIP) with 24 strikeouts, only four walks, and three wins. Wrobleski has won three straight starts for L.A. and hasn't been in the loss column since late May. It's been a breakout season for the former 11th-rounder in 2021 out of Oklahoma State University, but with a 4.25 expected ERA and below-average 17.3% strikeout rate, he's a clear sell-high candidate with the first half of the season coming to an end soon.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com