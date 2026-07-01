Cade Cavalli Dominates BoSox With Career-High 13 Strikeouts
Cade Cavalli had his swing-and-miss stuff working in Tuesday night's 8-1 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Cavalli allowed just an unearned run on one hit while walking none and striking out a career-high 13 batters in seven innings to pick up his fifth win of the year and lower his ERA to 3.69. He's now sporting a 3.22 FIP and 1.33 WIHP with 102 strikeouts and 29 walks in 90 1/3 innings across his career-high 18 starts in just his third big-league season. Cavalli also leads the majors with 12 hit-by-pitches. The 27-year-old former first-round pick in 2020 out of the University of Oklahoma retired the last 19 batters he faced and generated 25 whiffs on his 100 pitches. It was the first time this season that Cavalli didn't allow an earned run, and he's held the opponent to three runs or fewer in all but two of his 18 starts in 2026. Cavalli had a 3.82 ERA (3.56 FIP) with 34 strikeouts and eight walks in 30 2/3 innings in his six starts in June, and he should be trusted in fantasy lineups for his next scheduled outing against the Houston Astros.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com