Dansby Swanson Stays Hot With Two-Homer Game in Win Over Padres
Dansby Swanson is beginning to heat up with the weather. In the Cubs' 9-7 win over the visiting San Diego Padres on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field, Swanson went 3-for-4 at the plate with two home runs and three RBI to continue his recent hot stretch offensively. The 32-year-old veteran's big game boosted his season slash line to .203/.296/.395 with a .691 OPS, 13 home runs, 49 RBI, 10 stolen bases, and 51 runs scored across his 276 at-bats. In his last 12 games, Swanson has gone 16-for-47 (.340) with six home runs, three doubles, a triple, 21 RBI, 12 runs scored, and four stolen bases in 51 plate appearances. He finished off the month of June with a .247 average (21-for-85) with six long balls, five doubles, a triple, 22 RBI, 17 runs scored, and five stolen bases in 25 games played. Swanson's recent hot stretch has been nice, but his xBA of .206 and xwOBA of .295 say that it won't last. He ranks in the 57th percentile in hard-hit rate, the 46th percentile in barrel rate, and just the 24th percentile in expected slugging.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com