George Klassen Getting Back on Track, Will He Return to the Majors Soon?
George Klassen has begun to right the ship at Triple-A, pitching to a 2.67 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over his last six starts. The walk rate remained elevated over that time at 14.5 percent, but the right-hander was able to strand runners at an 85.7 percent rate thanks to an opponent batting average of just .205. The season-long numbers don't look as good, with a 4.94 ERA (5.71 FIP), 1.70 WHIP, opponent batting average of .265, and a lowly 5.9 percent K-BB%, but things look like they are headed in the right direction. The Angels' fourth-ranked prospect debuted with the team back in April of this year, but was roughed up for six earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched (11.57 ERA) and he walked more batters (10) than he struck out (six), so the team may want to see some additional development in his command before another promotion. Nevertheless, the 24-year-old should be in the mix for another shot in the second half, and managers in deep 12+ team leagues could begin to consider stashing him ahead of that time.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com