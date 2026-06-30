Matt Chapman Injures his Leg Against Arizona, Pulled Early
Matt Chapman (leg) appeared to tweak something in his right leg while making a play in the sixth inning against the division-rival Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, according to Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News. Chapman remained in the game to hit but was eventually pulled from the contest after he popped out and wasn't running well down the base line. Luis Arraez moved from second base to third base, while Jonah Cox entered the game to play the keystone for the Gigantes. Before leaving, Chapman went 0-for-3 at the plate with a strikeout to drop his season average to .235 and his OPS to .692. The 33-year-old veteran will almost certainly undergo testing to reveal the severity of his leg injury, and fantasy managers should consider him day-to-day for now. Don't expect Chapman to be in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Arizona. Chapman continues to provide counting stats for fantasy managers as an everyday player, but overall, he's been a disappointment, coming into Tuesday's game hitting .237 (72-for-304) with seven homers, 42 RBI, and 35 runs scored in his 83 games and 349 plate appearances. UPDATE: The San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser reports that Chapman has been diagnosed with an abdominal strain.
Source: MLB.com - Justice delos Santos
Source: MLB.com - Justice delos Santos