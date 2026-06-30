Kyle Teel Remains a Priority Waiver-Wire Target Depsite Early Struggles
Kyle Teel had the start of his 2026 season delayed by knee and hamstring injuries that held him out until June 22. Across 30 plate appearances since returning, Teel is hitting .231/.333/.346 with one home run, six RBI, and four runs scored. The 24-year-old has struggled to find his timing at the plate, striking out in 40% of his plate appearances. However, Teel was impressive after making his MLB debut in 2025, hitting .273 with eight home runs, 35 RBI, 38 runs scored, and three stolen bases across 297 plate appearances. Teel also dominated Triple-A pitching in his rehab appearances before returning this season, logging a 1.054 OPS across 34 trips to the plate. Once Teel finds his rhythm, he could provide top-12 catcher production for fantasy managers in the second half of 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller