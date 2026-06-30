Cooper Pratt a Must-Add Waiver-Wire Target Following MLB Debut?
Cooper Pratt is hitting .211/.295/.237 with zero home runs, two RBI, four runs scored, and five stolen bases across 44 plate appearances. The 21-year-old does not profile as much of a power threat, as he's logged a 3.4% barrel rate in the majors after posting a 3.7% barrel rate across 261 plate appearances at Triple-A before his promotion. However, Pratt is known as an elite defensive prospect at shortstop, which should help extend his runway as the Brewers' everyday shortstop. Pratt has demonstrated an ability to get on base, logging a 13% walk rate at Triple-A and an 11.4% walk rate in his small sample of big league plate appearances so far. As long as that holds, Pratt should be able to continue to provide value on the basepaths. Fantasy managers should temper their overall expectations for Pratt, but he could be a viable source of speed to target on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller