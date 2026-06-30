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Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings (July Updates): Top 275 Overall Players

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Brock Bowers - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Updated dynasty league fantasy football tiered rankings for the 2026. These July post-NFL Draft staff dynasty league rankings for the top 275 players (QB, RB, WR, TE) are for dynasty drafts.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings: Top 275 Players
Dynasty Fantasy Football Player Outlooks
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The 2026 NFL season isn't here yet, but it will be before you know it. This means you need to get your dynasty team in order, identifying buy-low or sell-high candidates as we approach the later stages of the offseason. We're here to help with our updated dynasty fantasy football rankings for all positions.

These fantasy football dynasty rankings are consensus staff rankings by Matt Donnelly, Jorden Hill, and Chris Gregory. The dynasty rankings include running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks, and are for single-QB formats after the 2026 NFL Draft. Bookmark the leading fantasy football rankings page, which is constantly updated with the latest and greatest.

In addition to these dynasty rankings, users must click our team's fantasy football dynasty articles and analysis -- we have the entire dynasty landscape covered! You can also stay one step ahead with our brand new free mobile app -- download it and configure your notifications for the best experience. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 to your screen with our push alerts!

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings: Top 275 Players

Be sure also to check out our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard. In case you missed it, you can also see our 2026 NFL rookie rankings for fantasy football.

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
1 3 Bijan Robinson RB
1 4 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 5 Puka Nacua WR
2 6 Justin Jefferson WR
2 7 Malik Nabers WR
2 8 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 9 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 10 Ashton Jeanty RB
2 11 Drake London WR
2 12 Jeremiyah Love RB
3 13 Brock Bowers TE
3 14 De'Von Achane RB
3 15 Trey McBride TE
3 16 Jonathan Taylor RB
4 17 James Cook III RB
4 18 Tetairoa McMillan WR
4 19 Emeka Egbuka WR
4 20 Nico Collins WR
5 21 Josh Allen QB
5 22 Carnell Tate WR
5 23 Garrett Wilson WR
5 24 George Pickens WR
5 25 Omarion Hampton RB
6 26 Rashee Rice WR
6 27 Drake Maye QB
6 28 Jordyn Tyson WR
6 29 Ladd McConkey WR
6 30 Chris Olave WR
6 31 Lamar Jackson QB
6 32 Jayden Daniels QB
6 33 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 34 Christian McCaffrey RB
7 35 A.J. Brown WR
7 36 Kenneth Walker III RB
7 37 Makai Lemon WR
7 38 Luther Burden III WR
8 39 Saquon Barkley RB
8 40 Quinshon Judkins RB
8 41 Rome Odunze WR
8 42 Chase Brown RB
8 43 TreVeyon Henderson RB
8 44 Tee Higgins WR
8 45 Colston Loveland TE
8 46 Tyler Warren TE
9 47 Breece Hall RB
9 48 Jaylen Waddle WR
9 49 Zay Flowers WR
9 50 DeVonta Smith WR
9 51 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
9 52 Bucky Irving RB
9 53 Kyren Williams RB
9 54 Jameson Williams WR
9 55 Caleb Williams QB
10 56 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
10 57 Josh Jacobs RB
10 58 Cam Skattebo RB
10 59 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
10 60 Jadarian Price RB
10 61 Joe Burrow QB
10 62 Javonte Williams RB
10 63 Jalen Hurts QB
10 64 Jordan Addison WR
10 65 Sam LaPorta TE
10 66 Patrick Mahomes II QB
10 67 DJ Moore WR
10 68 Bhayshul Tuten RB
11 69 DK Metcalf WR
11 70 Tucker Kraft TE
11 71 KC Concepcion WR
11 72 Michael Wilson WR
11 73 Derrick Henry RB
11 74 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
11 75 Justin Herbert QB
11 76 Alec Pierce WR
11 77 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
11 78 Jaxson Dart QB
11 79 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
11 80 D'Andre Swift RB
11 81 Kenyon Sadiq TE
11 82 Terry McLaurin WR
11 83 Davante Adams WR
11 84 RJ Harvey RB
11 85 Mike Evans WR
12 86 Jakobi Meyers WR
12 87 Christian Watson WR
12 88 Kyle Monangai RB
12 89 Matthew Golden WR
12 90 Jayden Higgins WR
12 91 Courtland Sutton WR
12 92 Jonah Coleman RB
12 93 Josh Downs WR
12 94 Oronde Gadsden II TE
12 95 Ricky Pearsall WR
12 96 Bo Nix QB
12 97 David Montgomery RB
12 98 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
13 99 Denzel Boston WR
13 100 Parker Washington WR
13 101 Trevor Lawrence QB
13 102 Jayden Reed WR
13 103 Jaylen Warren RB
13 104 Zach Charbonnet RB
13 105 Xavier Worthy WR
13 106 Blake Corum RB
13 107 Dalton Kincaid TE
13 108 Brock Purdy QB
13 109 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
13 110 Eli Stowers TE
13 111 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
13 112 Travis Hunter WR
13 113 Dak Prescott QB
13 114 Jordan Love QB
14 115 Jake Ferguson TE
14 116 Antonio Williams WR
14 117 Cam Ward QB
14 118 George Kittle TE
14 119 Chris Bell WR
14 120 Chuba Hubbard RB
14 121 Romeo Doubs WR
14 122 Khalil Shakir WR
14 123 Germie Bernard WR
14 124 Quentin Johnston WR
14 125 Fernando Mendoza QB
14 126 Rico Dowdle RB
14 127 Jalen Coker WR
14 128 Isaiah Likely TE
15 129 Rachaad White RB
15 130 Jonathon Brooks RB
15 131 C.J. Stroud QB
15 132 Zachariah Branch WR
15 133 Baker Mayfield QB
15 134 Kyler Murray QB
15 135 Nicholas Singleton RB
15 136 Woody Marks RB
15 137 Tank Dell WR
15 138 Jauan Jennings WR
15 139 Tre Harris WR
15 140 Tyler Shough QB
16 141 J.K. Dobbins RB
16 142 Kaytron Allen RB
16 143 Chris Brazzell II WR
16 144 Tony Pollard RB
16 145 Brandon Aiyuk WR
16 146 Stefon Diggs WR
16 147 Brenton Strange TE
16 148 Elijah Sarratt WR
16 149 Jalen McMillan WR
16 150 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
16 151 Malachi Fields WR
16 152 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
16 153 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
16 154 Ted Hurst WR
16 155 Kenneth Gainwell RB
16 156 Kayshon Boutte WR
17 157 Jared Goff QB
17 158 Jaylin Noel WR
17 159 Chimere Dike WR
17 160 Sam Darnold QB
17 161 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
17 162 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
17 163 Tyler Allgeier RB
17 164 Chig Okonkwo TE
18 165 Tyreek Hill WR
18 166 Malik Willis QB
18 167 Troy Franklin WR
18 168 Mark Andrews TE
18 169 Jack Bech WR
18 170 Matthew Stafford QB
18 171 Emmett Johnson RB
18 172 Tory Horton WR
18 173 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
18 174 Travis Kelce TE
18 175 Mike Washington Jr. RB
18 176 Rashid Shaheed WR
18 177 Max Klare TE
18 178 Kaelon Black RB
18 179 Alvin Kamara RB
18 180 Jordan Mason RB
18 181 Dallas Goedert TE
18 182 T.J. Hockenson TE
18 183 Kendrick Law WR
18 184 Jerry Jeudy WR
18 185 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
18 186 Dylan Sampson RB
18 187 Ty Simpson QB
18 188 Mason Taylor TE
19 189 Isiah Pacheco RB
19 190 Skyler Bell WR
19 191 Kaleb Johnson RB
19 192 Jalen Nailor WR
19 193 Keon Coleman WR
19 194 Kimani Vidal RB
19 195 Michael Penix Jr. QB
19 196 Kyle Williams WR
19 197 Isaac TeSlaa WR
19 198 Pat Bryant WR
19 199 Hunter Henry TE
19 200 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
19 201 Elic Ayomanor WR
19 202 Trey Benson RB
19 203 Bryce Young QB
19 204 Tre Tucker WR
20 205 Juwan Johnson TE
20 206 Daniel Jones QB
20 207 Brenen Thompson WR
20 208 Adam Randall RB
20 209 Braelon Allen RB
20 210 Bryce Lance WR
20 211 Jordan James RB
20 212 David Njoku TE
20 213 Josh Cameron WR
20 214 Tyjae Spears RB
20 215 James Conner RB
20 216 Christian Kirk WR
20 217 Gunnar Helm TE
20 218 Darnell Mooney WR
20 219 Adonai Mitchell WR
20 220 Demond Claiborne RB
20 221 Ray Davis RB
21 222 Calvin Ridley WR
21 223 Cedric Tillman WR
21 224 Jacoby Brissett QB
21 225 Elijah Arroyo TE
21 226 Deion Burks WR
21 227 Terrance Ferguson TE
21 228 AJ Barner TE
21 229 Cade Otton TE
21 230 J.J. McCarthy QB
21 231 Dalton Schultz TE
21 232 Emanuel Wilson RB
21 233 Jaydon Blue RB
21 234 Jaylen Wright RB
21 235 Dontayvion Wicks WR
21 236 Devin Neal RB
21 237 Marquise Brown WR
21 238 Eli Raridon TE
21 239 Tez Johnson WR
21 240 Oscar Delp TE
21 241 Seth McGowan RB
21 242 Ollie Gordon II RB
21 243 Justin Joly TE
21 244 Jeff Caldwell WR
21 245 Zavion Thomas WR
21 246 Jake Tonges TE
21 247 Joe Mixon RB
21 248 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
21 249 Keenan Allen WR
21 250 Brashard Smith RB
21 251 Deshaun Watson QB
21 252 Caleb Douglas WR
21 253 Sean Tucker RB
21 254 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
21 255 Drew Allar QB
21 256 CJ Daniels WR
21 257 DJ Giddens RB
21 258 Shedeur Sanders QB
21 259 Taylen Green QB
21 260 Michael Trigg TE
21 261 Evan Engram TE
21 262 Anthony Richardson Sr. QB
22 263 Le'Veon Moss RB
22 264 Rashod Bateman WR
22 265 Theo Johnson TE
22 266 Eli Heidenreich WR
22 267 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
22 268 Xavier Legette WR
22 269 Isaiah Bond WR
22 270 Dont'e Thornton Jr. WR
22 271 Cooper Kupp WR
22 272 Roman Hemby RB
22 273 Cole Payton QB
22 274 Pat Freiermuth TE
22 275 J'Mari Taylor RB

 

Dynasty Fantasy Football Player Outlooks

Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers

The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala suggests that the Washington Commanders might be shying away from considering adding veteran wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (knee) this offseason if the San Francisco 49ers end up releasing him. The Commanders were interested in Aiyuk enough earlier in the offseason to consider a one-year, highly incentivized deal if and when the 49ers ever released him. The former first-rounder has clear ties to Washington, as he's close friends with quarterback Jayden Daniels, and general manager Adam Peters was part of San Fran's front office when it drafted Aiyuk in 2020.

The Commanders were never going to trade for Aiyuk, but they have been intrigued by the proposition of pairing him with WR1 Terry McLaurin in 2026 and possibly beyond. But since then, Aiyuk has posted erratic Instagram rants that "have created worry about Aiyuk's frame of mind." The Commanders could still consider the 28-year-old before the start of training camp if the Niners release him, but they'd "have to feel incredibly confident that he's fit, physically and emotionally."

That is now a big "if" given his recent history and the fallout with the 49ers. On top of that, Aiyuk didn't play at all in 2025 due to a season-ending knee injury in 2024. It goes without saying that Aiyuk will be a massive question mark wherever he's playing in 2026.

Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks didn't draft rookie running back Jadarian Price with the 32nd overall pick in the first round in April with the thought that he'd become a high-volume starter right away, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN. It was not a surprise that Price worked with Seattle's No. 1 offense behind George Holani during offseason workouts, and he will share time with Holani and newcomer Emanuel Wilson as the Seahawks wait for Zach Charbonnet (Achilles) to return.

It remains to be seen how much Price will be able to contribute in the passing game after he finished his three-year collegiate career at Notre Dame with only 15 receptions for 162 yards and three touchdowns in 41 games played.

Price looked capable as a pass-catcher during the spring, but his ability to carve out a role on passing downs could be the difference between him having RB2 upside in fantasy and just being a hard-to-trust RB3/flex option in 2026 in his rookie campaign. Price's long-term upside is clearly higher than both Holani and Wilson, but Charbonnet's impending return could make things messy for Price in terms of guaranteed volume in his first year with Seattle.

Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

After recording 1,112 scrimmage yards and 17 touchdowns on 187 touches across 12 games for the University of Washington in 2025, running back Jonah Coleman was selected in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. Entering training camp, Coleman likely profiles as the RB3 in Denver behind veteran J.K. Dobbins and 2025 second-rounder RJ Harvey. If Dobbins and Harvey stay healthy, Coleman's usage in 2026 may be limited.

However, Dobbins has a long track record of injury issues, as he's cracked 200 touches in just one season since entering the NFL in 2020. Harvey averaged just 3.7 yards per carry as a rookie last season and was much more effective as a receiver out of the backfield, which could be the role the Broncos envision him playing long-term. With a steady rookie season, Coleman could emerge as Denver's lead rusher heading into 2027, and an injury to Dobbins could open a path to playing time even sooner. In dynasty formats, Coleman profiles as a priority stash candidate entering 2026.

James Cook III, Buffalo Bills

New Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael may place a greater emphasis on involving running back James Cook III in the team's passing game, according to Matt Parrino of syracuse.com. Cook III recorded 44 catches for 445 yards and four touchdowns in 2023, but he's finished with fewer than 35 receptions and 300 receiving yards in each of the past two seasons.

The 26-year-old saw his largest overall workload in 2025, topping 300 carries for the first time and recording 342 touches overall. Carmichael was a part of many offenses with the New Orleans Saints, which heavily featured running back Alvin Kamara as a pass-catcher, and could bring a similar flavor to Buffalo. If Cook III can up his receiving workload without seeing a significant drop-off in rushing production, he may have overall fantasy RB1 upside in 2026.

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