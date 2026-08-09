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Must-Have Fantasy Football Wide Receivers: 5 Early-Round Draft Targets

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Amon-Ra St. Brown - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Joey Pollizze's 5 early-round fantasy football wide receiver draft targets for 2026. His must-draft wide receivers include Chris Olave, Emeka Egbuka, and more.

The fantasy football season is almost here. We are just a few weeks away from the regular season starting. If you are reading this article, that means you are starting to prepare for your upcoming fantasy football draft. Luckily, RotoBaller has you covered with daily articles and news to help you get as prepared as possible for your fantasy draft. 

In this article, we will dive into the best early-round wide receivers to draft. Each of these wide receivers is going within the first five rounds and has the potential to be an elite fantasy option in 2026. For the sake of this article, we decided not to include Puka Nacua, Ja'Marr Chase, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba because they are obviously must-draft wide receivers. 

Let's dive into the five early-round must-draft wide receivers for 2026. 

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Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

There has been no wide receiver in fantasy football more consistent than Detroit Lions playmaker Amon-Ra St. Brown in recent years. St. Brown is the only player to finish as a top-3 fantasy wide receiver in three consecutive seasons. He has finished as the overall WR3 in both PPR and half-PPR formats in three straight years. 

That consistency makes him a must-draft early-round wide receiver. He will be a strong fantasy option again in 2026 and is one of the safest selections in the middle-to-late first round. St. Brown will once again be the top option on an elite Lions offense while playing most of his games indoors. Detroit will play only one outdoor cold-weather game from Week 5 onward, which comes in Week 17 against the Bears at Soldier Field.

There's just so much to love about St. Brown in the first round. Last year, the Lions playmaker scored above 13 PPR fantasy points in 13 of his 16 full games, and scored in single digits in PPR formats just twice all season. He's a target hog (31.6% target share) and is Jared Goff's favorite target in the red zone (37.5% target rate in the red zone). He also led all WRs in red zone targets (33) in 2025.

Fantasy managers can't go wrong with drafting St. Brown in the middle of the first round. He's a consistent high-floor WR option who has a great chance to finish as a top-3 fantasy WR for the fourth consecutive year.

 

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is coming off the best season of his career in 2025. Olave caught 100 passes for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns across 16 games last year. Those strong numbers helped the former Ohio State star emerge as an elite fantasy option. He finished as the overall WR6 in PPR formats while averaging 16.8 PPR fantasy points per game.

Olave was really a strong fantasy option for most of the year, but really took his game to another level once Tyler Shough took over as the Saints' starting quarterback. The 26-year-old averaged 18.8 PPR fantasy points from Week 9 onward with Shough, which included averaging 27.7 PPR fantasy points in the fantasy football playoffs (Week 15 to Week 17).

Now with Olave entering his first full season with Shough in this up-and-coming New Orleans offense, the sky is the limit. His target share (28.4%), receptions, reception touchdown rate (12.5%), receiving air yards per game (127.8), red zone catch rate (50%), and yards per reception (13.8) all rose with Shough under center.

Even though the Saints selected Jordyn Tyson in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, there are enough targets to go around in this Saints offense. Olave is still the primary target and should continue to thrive in a high-tempo, fast-paced Kellen Moore-led offense. With an early Round 3 ADP, Olave is a smash pick.

 

Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has the potential to fully break out in 2026. While Egbuka showed some of his upside last year, he failed to really put together a full season. The Ohio State product averaged 20.5 PPR fantasy points in the first five weeks before scoring in double figures in PPR formats just once over the final 12 weeks. 

However, Egbuka's situation has improved this year. Mike Evans left in the offseason after signing with the San Francisco 49ers. Although Evans missed nine games due to injuries last year, Egbuka doesn't have to worry about an Evans-type player in this offense anymore. In games where the veteran missed, the 23-year-old's target share (28.3%), route participation (90.6%), and receiving air yards share (42.3%) all rose.

If there is a wide receiver who can be this year's Smith-Njigba, it's Egbuka. He's young, could step in as the top pass catcher in this Tampa Bay offense, has a solid quarterback in Baker Mayfield, and has the advanced metrics to take that next step. The Buccaneers playmaker ranked second in deep targets, second in unrealized air yards, 15th in yards after the catch, eighth in EPX, and 13th in first read targets among all WRs in 2025.

Egbuka is an easy selection at his early Round 4 ADP. What he did to start his rookie campaign could be the norm for him in 2026.

 

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

For the first time since his rookie season in 2021, DeVonta Smith is going to be the top wide receiver in this Philadelphia Eagles offense again. A.J. Brown got a lot of the attention in this offense over the years, but Brown is now gone after being traded to the New England Patriots a few months ago. That opens the door for Smith to be an alpha in this offense in 2026. 

In games in which Brown has missed over the past two years, Smith has been a solid fantasy option. In 2024, Smith had a 20.6 PPR fantasy point performance against the Falcons in Week 2 (10 targets, seven catches, 76 yards, one touchdown) and a 14.9 PPR fantasy point day against the Saints in Week 3 (10 targets, seven catches, 79 yards). In 2025, he had a six-catch, 84-yard game against the Giants in Week 8 (14.4 PPR fantasy points).

It might only be a small sample size, but the opportunity is there for the 27-year-old to really go off this season. His target share (26.3%), receiving yards per game, red zone opportunities, and receiving air yards share are all up when Brown is not on the field. It's hard to skip past Smith in drafts knowing that he will be the top receiving option on an Eagles offense that has an upgraded play caller in Sean Mannion.

Smith is a nice high-floor selection. He should provide solid WR2 numbers throughout the season while having WR1 upside. The 6-foot wide receiver is finally going to be the focal point in Philadelphia.

 

Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey was a popular early-round draft pick last season following a strong rookie campaign. McConkey finished as the overall WR13 in PPR formats behind an 82-catch, 1,149-yard, seven-touchdown campaign in 2024. The expectation was that the young playmaker would take another step forward in 2025.

But a lot went wrong for McConkey last year. The Chargers signed Keenan Allen one month before the season, and losing most of the offensive line to injuries didn't really help. That resulted in a poor year for the former Georgia Bulldog. He finished as the WR30 in PPR formats while totaling only 66 catches for 789 yards and six touchdowns.

Things have now changed in McConkey's favor for the 2026 season. Allen is gone, the Chargers' offensive line is back at full strength to give Justin Herbert some time in the pocket, and Los Angeles brought in Mike McDaniel as its offensive coordinator. No play caller has utilized pre-snap motion more than McDaniel over the years. It so happens that McConkey is at his best when he is put in motion before the play.

When McConkey is used in pre-snap motion, his numbers increase massively. His first-read target share jumps to 41.1%, his yards per route run sit at 1.89, his first down per route run sit at 0.90, and his points per route run sit at 0.42. If McDaniel actually utilizes McConkey in that pre-snap motion, the 24-year-old could have his best fantasy season yet. He's worth grabbing at his ADP in the early rounds.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Chris Olave, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Ladd McConkey, DeVonta Smith, Emeka Egbuka. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Chris Olave, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Ladd McConkey, DeVonta Smith, Emeka Egbuka:

Chris Olave
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Nico Collins
Chris Olave
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A.J. Brown
Chris Olave
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George Pickens
Chris Olave
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Malik Nabers
Chris Olave
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Brock Bowers
Chris Olave
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Kyren Williams
Chris Olave
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Omarion Hampton
Chris Olave
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Jeremiyah Love
Chris Olave
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Derrick Henry
Chris Olave
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Josh Allen
Chris Olave
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Chase Brown
Chris Olave
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Trey McBride
Chris Olave
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Ashton Jeanty
Chris Olave
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Javonte Williams
Chris Olave
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De'Von Achane
Chris Olave
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Devonta Smith
Chris Olave
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Drake London
Chris Olave
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Tee Higgins
Chris Olave
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Kenneth Walker III
Chris Olave
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Breece Hall
Chris Olave
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Saquon Barkley
Chris Olave
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Zay Flowers
Chris Olave
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James Cook III
Chris Olave
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Chris Olave
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Justin Jefferson
Chris Olave
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Josh Jacobs
Chris Olave
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Jonathan Taylor
Chris Olave
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Rashee Rice
Chris Olave
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chris Olave
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Ladd McConkey
Chris Olave
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CeeDee Lamb
Chris Olave
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Garrett Wilson
Chris Olave
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chris Olave
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Emeka Egbuka
Chris Olave
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Christian McCaffrey
Chris Olave
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Davante Adams
Chris Olave
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Ja'Marr Chase
Chris Olave
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Cam Skattebo
Chris Olave
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Puka Nacua
Chris Olave
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Jaylen Waddle
Chris Olave
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Bijan Robinson
Chris Olave
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Colston Loveland
Chris Olave
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Chris Olave
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Luther Burden III
Chris Olave
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Terry Mclaurin
Chris Olave
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Jameson Williams
Chris Olave
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Tetairoa McMillan
Chris Olave
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Mike Evans
Chris Olave
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D'Andre Swift
Chris Olave
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Lamar Jackson
Chris Olave
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Jayden Daniels
Chris Olave
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Bhayshul Tuten
Chris Olave
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DJ Moore
Chris Olave
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Jadarian Price
Chris Olave
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Bucky Irving
Chris Olave
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David Montgomery
Chris Olave
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Parker Washington
Chris Olave
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Jordyn Tyson
Chris Olave
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Quinshon Judkins
Chris Olave
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Drake Maye
Chris Olave
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Joe Burrow
Chris Olave
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Chris Olave
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Jalen Hurts
Chris Olave
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Christian Watson
Chris Olave
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TreVeyon Henderson
Chris Olave
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Carnell Tate
Chris Olave
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Chris Olave
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Tyler Warren
Chris Olave
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Tony Pollard
Chris Olave
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Rome Odunze
Chris Olave
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Chris Olave
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DK Metcalf
Chris Olave
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Jayden Reed
Chris Olave
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Jordan Addison
Chris Olave
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Courtland Sutton
Chris Olave
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Josh Downs
Chris Olave
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Alec Pierce
Chris Olave
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Michael Wilson
Chris Olave
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Chris Olave
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Xavier Worthy
Chris Olave
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Chris Olave
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Quentin Johnston
Chris Olave
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Jakobi Meyers
Chris Olave
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Stefon Diggs
Chris Olave
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Wan'dale Robinson
Chris Olave
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Matthew Golden
Chris Olave
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Makai Lemon
Chris Olave
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KC Concepcion
Chris Olave
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Jalen Coker
Chris Olave
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Khalil Shakir
Chris Olave
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Romeo Doubs
Chris Olave
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Jayden Higgins
Chris Olave
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Chris Olave
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Jalen McMillan
Chris Olave
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Chris Olave
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Rashid Shaheed
Chris Olave
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Jauan Jennings
Chris Olave
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Chris Olave
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Denzel Boston
Chris Olave
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Ryan Flournoy
Amon-Ra St. Brown
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Amon-Ra St. Brown
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Amon-Ra St. Brown
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Justin Jefferson
Amon-Ra St. Brown
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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James Cook III
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Ja'Marr Chase
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Saquon Barkley
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Puka Nacua
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Kenneth Walker III
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Bijan Robinson
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Drake London
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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De'Von Achane
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Ashton Jeanty
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Chase Brown
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Derrick Henry
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Omarion Hampton
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Brock Bowers
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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George Pickens
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Nico Collins
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Chris Olave
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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A.J. Brown
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Malik Nabers
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Kyren Williams
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Jeremiyah Love
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Josh Allen
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Trey McBride
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Javonte Williams
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Devonta Smith
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Tee Higgins
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Breece Hall
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Zay Flowers
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Josh Jacobs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Rashee Rice
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Ladd McConkey
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Garrett Wilson
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Emeka Egbuka
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Davante Adams
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Cam Skattebo
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Jaylen Waddle
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Luther Burden III
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Terry Mclaurin
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Jameson Williams
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Tetairoa McMillan
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Mike Evans
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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D'Andre Swift
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Lamar Jackson
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Jayden Daniels
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Bhayshul Tuten
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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DJ Moore
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Jadarian Price
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Bucky Irving
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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David Montgomery
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Parker Washington
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Jordyn Tyson
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Quinshon Judkins
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Drake Maye
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Joe Burrow
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Jalen Hurts
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Christian Watson
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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TreVeyon Henderson
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Carnell Tate
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Tyler Warren
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Tony Pollard
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Rome Odunze
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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DK Metcalf
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Jayden Reed
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Jordan Addison
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Courtland Sutton
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Josh Downs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Alec Pierce
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Michael Wilson
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Xavier Worthy
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Quentin Johnston
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Jakobi Meyers
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Stefon Diggs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Wan'dale Robinson
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Matthew Golden
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Makai Lemon
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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KC Concepcion
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Jalen Coker
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Khalil Shakir
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Romeo Doubs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Jayden Higgins
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Jalen McMillan
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Rashid Shaheed
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Jauan Jennings
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Denzel Boston
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Ryan Flournoy
Ladd McConkey
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Rashee Rice
Ladd McConkey
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Garrett Wilson
Ladd McConkey
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Josh Jacobs
Ladd McConkey
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Emeka Egbuka
Ladd McConkey
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Ladd McConkey
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Davante Adams
Ladd McConkey
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Zay Flowers
Ladd McConkey
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Cam Skattebo
Ladd McConkey
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Breece Hall
Ladd McConkey
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Jaylen Waddle
Ladd McConkey
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Tee Higgins
Ladd McConkey
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Colston Loveland
Ladd McConkey
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Devonta Smith
Ladd McConkey
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Luther Burden III
Ladd McConkey
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Javonte Williams
Ladd McConkey
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Terry Mclaurin
Ladd McConkey
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Trey McBride
Ladd McConkey
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Jameson Williams
Ladd McConkey
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Josh Allen
Ladd McConkey
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Tetairoa McMillan
Ladd McConkey
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Jeremiyah Love
Ladd McConkey
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Mike Evans
Ladd McConkey
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Kyren Williams
Ladd McConkey
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D'Andre Swift
Ladd McConkey
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Malik Nabers
Ladd McConkey
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Lamar Jackson
Ladd McConkey
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A.J. Brown
Ladd McConkey
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Jayden Daniels
Ladd McConkey
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Chris Olave
Ladd McConkey
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Bhayshul Tuten
Ladd McConkey
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Nico Collins
Ladd McConkey
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DJ Moore
Ladd McConkey
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George Pickens
Ladd McConkey
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Jadarian Price
Ladd McConkey
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Brock Bowers
Ladd McConkey
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Bucky Irving
Ladd McConkey
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Omarion Hampton
Ladd McConkey
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David Montgomery
Ladd McConkey
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Derrick Henry
Ladd McConkey
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Parker Washington
Ladd McConkey
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Chase Brown
Ladd McConkey
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Jordyn Tyson
Ladd McConkey
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Ashton Jeanty
Ladd McConkey
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Quinshon Judkins
Ladd McConkey
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De'Von Achane
Ladd McConkey
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Drake Maye
Ladd McConkey
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Drake London
Ladd McConkey
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Joe Burrow
Ladd McConkey
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Kenneth Walker III
Ladd McConkey
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Ladd McConkey
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Saquon Barkley
Ladd McConkey
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Jalen Hurts
Ladd McConkey
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James Cook III
Ladd McConkey
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Christian Watson
Ladd McConkey
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Justin Jefferson
Ladd McConkey
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TreVeyon Henderson
Ladd McConkey
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Jonathan Taylor
Ladd McConkey
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Carnell Tate
Ladd McConkey
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ladd McConkey
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ladd McConkey
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CeeDee Lamb
Ladd McConkey
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Tyler Warren
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ladd McConkey
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Tony Pollard
Ladd McConkey
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rome Odunze
Ladd McConkey
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tucker Kraft
Ladd McConkey
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Puka Nacua
Ladd McConkey
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
DK Metcalf
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jayden Reed
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jordan Addison
Ladd McConkey
vs
Courtland Sutton
Ladd McConkey
vs
Josh Downs
Ladd McConkey
vs
Alec Pierce
Ladd McConkey
vs
Michael Wilson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Xavier Worthy
Ladd McConkey
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Quentin Johnston
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ladd McConkey
vs
Stefon Diggs
Ladd McConkey
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Matthew Golden
Ladd McConkey
vs
Makai Lemon
Ladd McConkey
vs
KC Concepcion
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jalen Coker
Ladd McConkey
vs
Khalil Shakir
Ladd McConkey
vs
Romeo Doubs
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jayden Higgins
Ladd McConkey
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jalen McMillan
Ladd McConkey
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jauan Jennings
Ladd McConkey
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Denzel Boston
Ladd McConkey
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Ladd McConkey
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Jalen Nailor
Devonta Smith
vs
Javonte Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Tee Higgins
Devonta Smith
vs
Trey McBride
Devonta Smith
vs
Breece Hall
Devonta Smith
vs
Josh Allen
Devonta Smith
vs
Zay Flowers
Devonta Smith
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Devonta Smith
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Kyren Williams
Devonta Smith
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Josh Jacobs
Devonta Smith
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Malik Nabers
Devonta Smith
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Rashee Rice
Devonta Smith
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A.J. Brown
Devonta Smith
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Ladd McConkey
Devonta Smith
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Chris Olave
Devonta Smith
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Garrett Wilson
Devonta Smith
vs
Nico Collins
Devonta Smith
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Emeka Egbuka
Devonta Smith
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George Pickens
Devonta Smith
vs
Davante Adams
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