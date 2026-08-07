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Andy Smith's Fantasy Football League-Winners: 8 Must-Draft Players (2026)

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Chase Brown - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Andy's 8 fantasy football breakout players and potential league-winning picks for 2026. His top breakout candidates include Zay Flowers, Chase Brown, Tyler Warren, and more.

Hey RotoBallers! Training camp is in full swing, and the Hall of Fame game is just around the corner, which means it's time to talk league-winners. The phrase "league-winners" has various meanings, as it could be striking gold on a breakout or finding a discounted veteran in the later rounds. Last season, we saw a perfect example of both of these as Drake Maye emerged as a legit superstar and veteran Matthew Stafford took home the MVP.

For each position, we will highlight two names I will look to target in all of my drafts, one in the top 100 and one past the top 100 so we can look at several types of players on the draft board.

Be sure to follow RotoBaller NFL on X for all of our league-winning content and me @A_Smith_FS. Additionally, be sure to use discount code SMITH for 50% off any Premium Packages and gain access to our Team Sync platform with customized lineup tools, projections, and more based on your league settings. Let's dive in! Note: all ADP is provided by Yahoo.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Fantasy Football League Winners - Quarterback

Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys (ADP - 77)

Dak Prescott was highlighted in this same column last season, and once again, the Mississippi State product is highly undervalued in drafts. In 2025, Prescott was the catalyst for one of the game's top offensive units, finishing the campaign as the overall QB5 in standard scoring. He tossed 30 passing scores for the second time in three seasons and totaled 4,552 yards, the second-highest mark of his career.

There are two major reasons why Prescott enjoyed a monster season. The first was the addition of George Pickens. While CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson already raised his passing ceiling, Pickens took his level of play to another level. In his first campaign in Dallas, Pickens enjoyed a breakout season of his own, scoring nine touchdowns with 1,429 yards.

The other major reason for Prescott's level of play was his game script. While the Cowboys averaged 27.7 PPG (seventh-most in the sport), their defense sat at the bottom. Last fall, Dallas allowed a league-worst 30.1 PPG.

While the team has begun to take strides in improving its defense, especially by adding two first-rounders in the draft in Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence, expecting a drastic turnaround in one season is unlikely.

Additionally, Lamb, the team's No. 1 option, appeared in only 14 games in 2025 and logged only seven snaps in one game, which could allow Prescott to reach an even higher ceiling if he stays healthy. Going off the board as the QB9 in Yahoo drafts, Prescott has a clear path to another top-5 season.

Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams (ADP - 101)

The QB14 off the board is the best value at the position. While Jared Goff makes a strong case as well, the reigning MVP is going outside of the top 12 at his position. Even though Stafford has no rushing upside, he was the QB3 in 2025, throwing for 4,707 yards and 46 passing scores, both of which led the sport.

Regression is expected, but the ADP of his teammates suggests his price should be much higher. Star WR Puka Nacua is a top-5 pick while the No. 2 option, Davante Adams, is just inside the top 50 and lead running back Kyren Williams is a top-30 pick. If all three live up to their price tag, Stafford will smash his current ADP.

Per Vegas, the Rams have the highest implied point total per game (26.6), which suggests Stafford and company will be lighting up the scoreboard once again in 2026.

If you play the later-round QB game, Stafford is your go-to option.

Honorable Mentions: Bo Nix (DEN), Jared Goff (DET)

 

Fantasy Football League Winners - Running Backs

Chase Brown - Cincinnati Bengals (ADP - 17)

Chase Brown looked like the early-season bust when he totaled a low 9.8 PPR points per game over the first seven contests of the season. However, Brown quickly found his footing in the second half, posting an elite 21.2 PPR points per game over his last 10 games of the campaign, which made him the RB5 on a per-game basis.

Brown showed similar upside over his final eight games of the 2024 season (Weeks 9 through 17), when he averaged 20.9 PPR points per game.

The one recurring theme in Brown's fantasy production is his quarterback's health. When Joe Burrow is on the field, the Cincinnati offense is firing on all cylinders. However, Burrow's health is often a major concern. In 2025, Burrow appeared in just eight games, which includes the Week 2 game in which he exited early.

When he returned from his lengthy stint on the IR with turf toe, Burrow looked like his typical self, averaging 270 passing yards per game with a 15:5 TD:INT. From Weeks 13 through 18, Brown saw a hefty 5.2 targets per game (when Burrow was on the field), which not only raises his floor, but also provides him with an RB1 outcome in PPR leagues.

As noted for the Rams (and Cowboys offense), Vegas projects this Cincinnati unit to be just as dominant in 2026. The Bengals have the fourth-highest implied points total on a per-game basis, which should provide Brown with ample opportunities to contribute in both the rushing and passing game.

Playing with a bottom-three defense that does not project to be much better in 2026 and no competition behind him (only Samaje Perine), Brown could flirt with a near-RB1 season with a healthy Burrow.

There is risk given Burrow's health, but his ceiling is on the level of Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Washington Commanders (ADP - 117)

The other running back I'm targeting has a bit more risk. While I considered targeting Jonathon Brooks of Carolina, he already has a lot more hype as a sleeper, so let's go a little off the board here.

However, at this point of the draft and this slot, there are no "surefire" answers. Croskey-Merritt was a preseason darling in 2025 and quickly lived up to those expectations, averaging 5.7 YPC over the first six games while averaging 11.8 PPR points per game.

However, growing pains hit the seventh-round rookie as he posted a mediocre 3.2 YPC with 3.5 PPR points per game from Weeks 7 through 14. He then bounced back over the last four games, totaling 5.1 YPC with two 15.0+ PPR-point efforts.

While the Commanders brought in Rachaad White to replace Austin Ekeler, there is not much competition for the early-down role and goal line in this offense heading into 2026. The Commanders smashed all expectations in 2024 but were unable to follow suit in 2025 as their quarterback, Jayden Daniels, battled many lingering injuries.

With a healthy Daniels under center, Croskey-Merritt could flirt with a high-end RB2 season in half-PPR leagues, especially if Daniels can return to his rookie-year form. Don't forget, in 2024, the Commanders were a top-5 offense on a point-per-game basis.

Honorable Mentions: Cam Skattebo (NYG), Jonathon Brooks (CAR)

 

Fantasy Football League Winners - Wide Receivers

Zay Flowers - Baltimore Ravens (ADP - 41)

Zay Flowers enjoyed a "breakout" season in 2025, totaling a season-high 1,211 yards with five touchdowns on 86 receptions. The yards and receptions both marked career highs while the five touchdowns matched a career high. However, there is room to believe Flowers can reach a new level in his fourth NFL season.

Over the first four games of the season (with Lamar Jackson on the field), Flowers saw 7.8 targets per game with 15.2 PPR points per game. However, from Weeks 5 through 8 (three games), with Jackson out, Flowers' production dipped to 12.3 PPR points per game. As expected, once Jackson returned, Flowers once again returned to high-end WR2 territory, totaling 15.2 PPR points per game (from Weeks 9 through 18) with 6.3 targets per game.

While Mark Andrews is set to remain the TE1 and clear No. 2 option in this passing attack, the Ravens lost Isaiah Likely in free agency, which would open ample red zone opportunities for Flowers. In 2025, Likely totaled 307 yards with a score but was even more productive the season prior, scoring six touchdowns.

Flowers faces minimal competition in his WR room as Rashod Bateman represents the only proven option, with rookie Elijah Sarratt likely opening as the No. 3 option.

If the open targets weren't enough to convince you, the new coaching staff has also made it clear they plan on getting Flowers even more involved in 2026. New HC Jesse Minter stated, "He's not just a slot guy, he's not just an outside guy, he's not just a gadget guy. He can do everything... I look forward to him getting the ball in as many ways as possible. The more that guy touches the ball, the better we'll be."

If Jackson can stay on the field, Flowers should thrive and contend for a top-10 season on a Baltimore offense projected to score the fifth-most PPG per Vegas.

Wan'Dale Robinson - Tennessee Titans (ADP - 130)

The other option is a high-floor play. Over the past two seasons (2024, 2025), as expected, Ja'Marr Chase, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Justin Jefferson lead the sport in targets. Sitting in the No. 5 spot is none other than Wan'Dale Robinson, who is over players like Drake London, Nacua, Lamb, and Pickens.

Robinson has drawn 140 targets in each of the past two seasons and has been a prime high-floor WR2/FLEX in PPR leagues, especially in 2025. With Malik Nabers down for most of the season, Robinson tallied a season-high 1,014 yards with four touchdowns on 92 receptions. While his low 8.5 aDOT does not provide him with the high ceiling like his teammate Carnell Tate should have, he is going nearly 50 picks earlier.

With Ward struggling to find his footing for much of his rookie season, Robinson will provide him with a much-needed safety valve in the middle of the field. Robinson was the WR14 in PPR leagues last season but is going off the board outside of the top 50 at his position on Yahoo.

Honorable Mentions: Ladd McConkey (LAC), Chris Godwin Jr. (TB)

 

Fantasy Football League Winners - Tight Ends

Tyler Warren - Indianapolis Colts (ADP - 48.6)

Let's round this out with the most frustrating position in fantasy. Tyler Warren was living up to his late-round TE title, averaging a strong 13.1 PPR points per game over his first 12 professional games. However, once Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending injury in Week 14, Warren would go on to post a much lower 6.3 PPR points per game over his last five contests.

However, with Jones back to full length in training camp, a sophomore breakout is in play for the former Penn State standout. During his rookie season, he drew 21.1% of the team's targets despite playing in a crowded WR room. With Jones under center, he drew 18 red-zone targets, including 10 within the 10-yard line. He was even given three carries within the five-yard line, which allowed him to find the end zone once with his legs.

Like Flowers, his situation has largely improved. The Colts opted to part ways with Michael Pittman Jr. in the offseason, opening a path for Warren to be the "1B" to Alec Pierce's "1A." In 2025, Pittman was a target hog, drawing 111 targets, the 21st-most in the sport. He caught 80 passes for 784 yards, all of which will be up for grabs.

While Josh Downs should take a prominent role, much of this will go to Jones' target in the middle of the field. While the price tag is high, there is a path where Warren not only outperforms the likes of Colston Loveland, but also delivers managers with far more draft value, as he is going 10 picks later.

Dallas Goedert - Philadelphia Eagles (ADP - 106)

Let's round this out with my favorite "later-round" TE. Goedert is going off the board as the TE13 but has a clear path to finishing as a top-10 option at the position. Even though the Eagles drafted Eli Stowers as their "future" TE in the draft, Goedert has been taking nearly all first-team reps in camp and is slated to remain the clear starter in 2026.

Additionally, the Eagles parted ways with their WR1, A.J. Brown, which will be a key factor in Goedert's resurgence this season. While they drafted Makai Lemon and acquired Dontayvion Wicks, Goedert should see a heavy dose of targets this fall.

While the sample is not large, when Brown was off the field, Goedert took on a major role. In Week 8 of the 2025 season, Goedert totaled 17.1 PPR points and found the end zone twice. In 2024, from Weeks 2 through 4 when Brown was out, Goedert averaged 7.7 targets per game and totaled 15.7 PPR points per game.

Yes, the sample is small, but when Brown was off the field, Jalen Hurts looked Goedert's way far more than in most weeks. Without a proven No. 2 option opposite DeVonta Smith, Goedert will be the safety blanket for potentially the vast majority of the season.

If you fade the TE position, target Goedert with confidence.

Honorable Mentions: Jake Ferguson (DAL), Terrance Ferguson (LAR)

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford, Chase Brown, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Wan'Dale Robinson, Zay Flowers, Dallas Goedert, Tyler Warren. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford, Chase Brown, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Wan'Dale Robinson, Zay Flowers, Dallas Goedert, Tyler Warren:

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Jordan Mason
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DJ Moore
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Geno Smith
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Lamar Jackson
Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Aaron Rodgers
Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Matthew Stafford
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Shedeur Sanders
Chase Brown
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De'Von Achane
Chase Brown
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Omarion Hampton
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George Pickens
Chase Brown
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Derrick Henry
Chase Brown
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Kenneth Walker III
Chase Brown
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Nico Collins
Chase Brown
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Ashton Jeanty
Chase Brown
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Brock Bowers
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Saquon Barkley
Chase Brown
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Chris Olave
Chase Brown
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Drake London
Chase Brown
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A.J. Brown
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James Cook III
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Jeremiyah Love
Chase Brown
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Chase Brown
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Chase Brown
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chase Brown
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Trey McBride
Chase Brown
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Jonathan Taylor
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Kyren Williams
Chase Brown
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chase Brown
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Josh Allen
Chase Brown
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CeeDee Lamb
Chase Brown
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Tee Higgins
Chase Brown
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Ja'Marr Chase
Chase Brown
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Javonte Williams
Chase Brown
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Christian McCaffrey
Chase Brown
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Chase Brown
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Bijan Robinson
Chase Brown
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Zay Flowers
Chase Brown
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Puka Nacua
Chase Brown
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Breece Hall
Chase Brown
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Chase Brown
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Davante Adams
Chase Brown
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Rashee Rice
Chase Brown
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Josh Jacobs
Chase Brown
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Colston Loveland
Chase Brown
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Ladd McConkey
Chase Brown
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Garrett Wilson
Chase Brown
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Emeka Egbuka
Chase Brown
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Terry Mclaurin
Chase Brown
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Luther Burden III
Chase Brown
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Mike Evans
Chase Brown
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Tetairoa McMillan
Chase Brown
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Jaylen Waddle
Chase Brown
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Malik Nabers
Chase Brown
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Cam Skattebo
Chase Brown
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Lamar Jackson
Chase Brown
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Jameson Williams
Chase Brown
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D'Andre Swift
Chase Brown
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DJ Moore
Chase Brown
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Jayden Daniels
Chase Brown
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Bhayshul Tuten
Chase Brown
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David Montgomery
Chase Brown
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TreVeyon Henderson
Chase Brown
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Quinshon Judkins
Chase Brown
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Drake Maye
Chase Brown
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Bucky Irving
Chase Brown
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Jadarian Price
Chase Brown
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Jordyn Tyson
Chase Brown
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Christian Watson
Chase Brown
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Joe Burrow
Chase Brown
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Carnell Tate
Chase Brown
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Chase Brown
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Tony Pollard
Chase Brown
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Chase Brown
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Chuba Hubbard
Chase Brown
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Rico Dowdle
Chase Brown
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Jaylen Warren
Chase Brown
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J.K. Dobbins
Chase Brown
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Blake Corum
Chase Brown
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RJ Harvey
Chase Brown
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Kyle Monangai
Chase Brown
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Kenneth Gainwell
Chase Brown
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Jordan Mason
Chase Brown
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Chase Brown
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Rachaad White
Chase Brown
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chase Brown
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Jonathon Brooks
Chase Brown
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Keaton Mitchell
Chase Brown
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Chase Brown
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Isiah Pacheco
Chase Brown
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Chase Brown
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Woody Marks
Chase Brown
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Tyjae Spears
Chase Brown
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Tank Bigsby
Chase Brown
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Tyler Allgeier
Chase Brown
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Dylan Sampson
Chase Brown
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Alvin Kamara
Chase Brown
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Sean Tucker
Chase Brown
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Kaytron Allen
Chase Brown
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Jonah Coleman
Chase Brown
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Jordan James
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Jalen McMillan
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Isiah Pacheco
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Jayden Higgins
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Daniel Jones
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Oronde Gadsden II
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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C.J. Stroud
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Hunter Henry
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Sam Darnold
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Rashid Shaheed
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Isaiah Likely
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Khalil Shakir
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jauan Jennings
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Brenton Strange
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Woody Marks
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Dallas Goedert
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rachaad White
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Malik Willis
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Houston Texans
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jordan Mason
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Matthew Golden
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tre Tucker
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
KC Concepcion
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kyler Murray
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Denver Broncos
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Cam Little
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Makai Lemon
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
James Cook III
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
De'Von Achane
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Derrick Henry
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kyren Williams
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Javonte Williams
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Breece Hall
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
David Montgomery
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Bucky Irving
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jadarian Price
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tony Pollard
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jordan Mason
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Matthew Golden
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tyler Shough
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
KC Concepcion
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jared Goff
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Baker Mayfield
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kyler Murray
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Travis Kelce
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
George Kittle
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Malik Willis
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Rachaad White
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jordan Love
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jalen Coker
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Makai Lemon
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Bo Nix
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Mark Andrews
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Matthew Stafford
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Sam Darnold
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jayden Reed
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
C.J. Stroud
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
RJ Harvey
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Josh Downs
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jayden Higgins
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Sam Laporta
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Daniel Jones
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Alec Pierce
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Blake Corum
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Hunter Henry
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jaxson Dart
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Michael Wilson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jauan Jennings
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Brock Purdy
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Brenton Strange
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Dak Prescott
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Puka Nacua
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Drake London
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
George Pickens
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Nico Collins
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
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Wan'dale Robinson
vs
A.J. Brown
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
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Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tee Higgins
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Davante Adams
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Rashee Rice
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Luther Burden III
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Mike Evans
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Malik Nabers
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jameson Williams
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
DJ Moore
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Christian Watson
Zay Flowers
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Breece Hall
Zay Flowers
vs
Javonte Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Davante Adams
Zay Flowers
vs
Tee Higgins
Zay Flowers
vs
Rashee Rice
Zay Flowers
vs
Josh Allen
Zay Flowers
vs
Josh Jacobs
Zay Flowers
vs
Kyren Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Colston Loveland
Zay Flowers
vs
Trey McBride
Zay Flowers
vs
Ladd McConkey
Zay Flowers
vs
Devonta Smith
Zay Flowers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Zay Flowers
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Zay Flowers
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Zay Flowers
vs
A.J. Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Zay Flowers
vs
Chris Olave
Zay Flowers
vs
Luther Burden III
Zay Flowers
vs
Brock Bowers
Zay Flowers
vs
Mike Evans
Zay Flowers
vs
Nico Collins
Zay Flowers
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Zay Flowers
vs
Derrick Henry
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Zay Flowers
vs
Omarion Hampton
Zay Flowers
vs
Malik Nabers
Zay Flowers
vs
Chase Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Cam Skattebo
Zay Flowers
vs
De'Von Achane
Zay Flowers
vs
Lamar Jackson
Zay Flowers
vs
George Pickens
Zay Flowers
vs
Jameson Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Zay Flowers
vs
D'Andre Swift
Zay Flowers
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Zay Flowers
vs
DJ Moore
Zay Flowers
vs
Saquon Barkley
Zay Flowers
vs
Jayden Daniels
Zay Flowers
vs
Drake London
Zay Flowers
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Zay Flowers
vs
James Cook III
Zay Flowers
vs
David Montgomery
Zay Flowers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Zay Flowers
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Zay Flowers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Zay Flowers
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Zay Flowers
vs
Drake Maye
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Zay Flowers
vs
Bucky Irving
Zay Flowers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Zay Flowers
vs
Jadarian Price
Zay Flowers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Zay Flowers
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Zay Flowers
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Zay Flowers
vs
Christian Watson
Zay Flowers
vs
Bijan Robinson
Zay Flowers
vs
Joe Burrow
Zay Flowers
vs
Puka Nacua
Zay Flowers
vs
Carnell Tate
Zay Flowers
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Zay Flowers
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Tony Pollard
Zay Flowers
vs
Parker Washington
Zay Flowers
vs
Rome Odunze
Zay Flowers
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
DK Metcalf
Zay Flowers
vs
Courtland Sutton
Zay Flowers
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Zay Flowers
vs
Jordan Addison
Zay Flowers
vs
Michael Wilson
Zay Flowers
vs
Alec Pierce
Zay Flowers
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Josh Downs
Zay Flowers
vs
Jayden Reed
Zay Flowers
vs
Stefon Diggs
Zay Flowers
vs
Xavier Worthy
Zay Flowers
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Makai Lemon
Zay Flowers
vs
Quentin Johnston
Zay Flowers
vs
KC Concepcion
Zay Flowers
vs
Matthew Golden
Zay Flowers
vs
Jalen Coker
Zay Flowers
vs
Romeo Doubs
Zay Flowers
vs
Khalil Shakir
Zay Flowers
vs
Jayden Higgins
Zay Flowers
vs
Jalen McMillan
Zay Flowers
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Zay Flowers
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Jauan Jennings
Zay Flowers
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jalen Coker
Dallas Goedert
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Dallas Goedert
vs
Rachaad White
Dallas Goedert
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Dallas Goedert
vs
Malik Willis
Dallas Goedert
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dallas Goedert
vs
Travis Kelce
Dallas Goedert
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dallas Goedert
vs
Baker Mayfield
Dallas Goedert
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jared Goff
Dallas Goedert
vs
Sam Darnold
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tyler Shough
Dallas Goedert
vs
C.J. Stroud
Dallas Goedert
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jayden Higgins
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jordan Mason
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jalen McMillan
Dallas Goedert
vs
Matthew Golden
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Dallas Goedert
vs
KC Concepcion
Dallas Goedert
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Dallas Goedert
vs
Quentin Johnston
Dallas Goedert
vs
Daniel Jones
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kyler Murray
Dallas Goedert
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Dallas Goedert
vs
George Kittle
Dallas Goedert
vs
Hunter Henry
Dallas Goedert
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Dallas Goedert
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jordan Love
Dallas Goedert
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jauan Jennings
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kyle Monangai
Dallas Goedert
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Makai Lemon
Dallas Goedert
vs
Brenton Strange
Dallas Goedert
vs
Bo Nix
Dallas Goedert
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Mark Andrews
Dallas Goedert
vs
Woody Marks
Dallas Goedert
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Dallas Goedert
vs
Matthew Stafford
Dallas Goedert
vs
Denzel Boston
Dallas Goedert
vs
Xavier Worthy
Dallas Goedert
vs
Calvin Ridley
Dallas Goedert
vs
Stefon Diggs
Dallas Goedert
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jayden Reed
Dallas Goedert
vs
Houston Texans
Dallas Goedert
vs
RJ Harvey
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dallas Goedert
vs
Josh Downs
Dallas Goedert
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dallas Goedert
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jalen Nailor
Dallas Goedert
vs
Sam Laporta
Dallas Goedert
vs
Cam Ward
Dallas Goedert
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Dallas Goedert
vs
Brock Bowers
Dallas Goedert
vs
Trey McBride
Dallas Goedert
vs
Colston Loveland
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dallas Goedert
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dallas Goedert
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dallas Goedert
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Gunnar Helm
Dallas Goedert
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dallas Goedert
vs
Cade Otton
Dallas Goedert
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dallas Goedert
vs
AJ Barner
Dallas Goedert
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dallas Goedert
vs
David Njoku
Dallas Goedert
vs
Darnell Washington
Dallas Goedert
vs
Evan Engram
Dallas Goedert
vs
Michael Mayer
Dallas Goedert
vs
Dawson Knox
Dallas Goedert
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Dallas Goedert
vs
Noah Gray
Dallas Goedert
vs
Cole Kmet
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tyler Warren
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tyler Warren
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tyler Warren
vs
Parker Washington
Tyler Warren
vs
Jalen Hurts
Tyler Warren
vs
Tony Pollard
Tyler Warren
vs
Rome Odunze
Tyler Warren
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Carnell Tate
Tyler Warren
vs
Caleb Williams
Tyler Warren
vs
Joe Burrow
Tyler Warren
vs
DK Metcalf
Tyler Warren
vs
Christian Watson
Tyler Warren
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Warren
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tyler Warren
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tyler Warren
vs
Jadarian Price
Tyler Warren
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tyler Warren
vs
Bucky Irving
Tyler Warren
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tyler Warren
vs
Drake Maye
Tyler Warren
vs
Justin Herbert
Tyler Warren
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tyler Warren
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyler Warren
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tyler Warren
vs
Jordan Addison
Tyler Warren
vs
David Montgomery
Tyler Warren
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Tyler Warren
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tyler Warren
vs
Dak Prescott
Tyler Warren
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tyler Warren
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tyler Warren
vs
DJ Moore
Tyler Warren
vs
Brock Purdy
Tyler Warren
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tyler Warren
vs
Michael Wilson
Tyler Warren
vs
Jameson Williams
Tyler Warren
vs
Jaxson Dart
Tyler Warren
vs
Lamar Jackson
Tyler Warren
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tyler Warren
vs
Blake Corum
Tyler Warren
vs
Malik Nabers
Tyler Warren
vs
Alec Pierce
Tyler Warren
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tyler Warren
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tyler Warren
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Tyler Warren
vs
Mike Evans
Tyler Warren
vs
Sam Laporta
Tyler Warren
vs
Luther Burden III
Tyler Warren
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Tyler Warren
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Terry Mclaurin
Tyler Warren
vs
Josh Downs
Tyler Warren
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tyler Warren
vs
RJ Harvey
Tyler Warren
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Garrett Wilson
Tyler Warren
vs
Jayden Reed
Tyler Warren
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Ladd McConkey
Tyler Warren
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Stefon Diggs
Tyler Warren
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Colston Loveland
Tyler Warren
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Xavier Worthy
Tyler Warren
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Tyler Warren
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Matthew Stafford
Tyler Warren
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Tyler Warren
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Tyler Warren
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Trey McBride
Tyler Warren
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Mark Andrews
Tyler Warren
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Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Warren
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Tyler Warren
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Travis Kelce
Tyler Warren
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Tyler Warren
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Isaiah Likely
Tyler Warren
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Oronde Gadsden II
Tyler Warren
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Tyler Warren
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Tyler Warren
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Tyler Warren
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Tyler Warren
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Tyler Warren
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T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Warren
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Tyler Warren
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Tyler Warren
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Tyler Warren
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Gunnar Helm
Tyler Warren
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Tyler Warren
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Cade Otton
Tyler Warren
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Mike Gesicki
Tyler Warren
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AJ Barner
Tyler Warren
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Tyler Warren
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vs
Michael Mayer

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Listed as RB1 on First Preseason Depth Chart
Aaron Donald

Rams Have Aaron Donald in for a Workout on Wednesday
Aaron Judge

"Cleared" to Start "Light" Activities
Freddie Freeman

Leaves With Apparent Wrist Injury on Wednesday
CFB

Freshman DeShawn Spencer Seeing First-Team Reps for Auburn
CFB

Quintrevion Wisner Dealing with Minor Injury
Jaylen Waddle

Dealing With Muscle Tightness, Expected to be Fine
Blake Snell

Next Start Should be With Dodgers
Stefon Diggs

Joining Commanders
Trey Yesavage

Blue Jays Place Trey Yesavage on Injured List With Knee Inflammation
Chris Olave

Exits Practice With Apparent Heat Issue
Jeremiyah Love

Won't Play in Hall of Fame Game on Thursday
CFB

Cutter Boley Competing with Mikey Keene for Arizona State QB Job
Rashee Rice

Taking Part in 11-on-11 Drills
Davis Riley

Needs Another Big Week at Wyndham Championship
Keith Mitchell

May Be a Risky Option at Wyndham Championship
Hideki Matsuyama

Bringing Momentum to the Wyndham Championship
Tom Kim

Chasing Another Wyndham Championship Title
Emiliano Grillo

Looks to Stay Hot at the Wyndham Championship
Tony Finau

Needs a Big Week at the Wyndham Championship
Eric Cole

Looking to Bounce Back at Sedgefield
CFB

Jerome Bettis Jr. Healthy Entering Camp
P.J. Washington

Mavericks Shop P.J. Washington
NBA

Keaton Wallace Eyes Europe Move
NBA

Cole Anthony Joins Melbourne United
Trey Jemison III

Lands Two-Way Deal with Raptors
Justin Thomas

Looks to Find Ball-Striking Form in Greensboro
Aaron Rai

a Risky Play at Wyndham Championship With Large Upside
Brooks Koepka

Needs a Strong Week at Wyndham Championship to Keep Season Alive
Mohamed Diawara

Expected to be Ready for Training Camp
CFB

Florida to be Cautious with Dallas Wilson in Practice
CFB

Nate Frazier Good to Go for Camp After Minor Spring Injury
CFB

Jordon Davison Says He's Fully Healthy After Broken Collarbone
Michael Kim

Needs Good Form to Continue at Wyndham Championship
PGA

Ben James an Excellent DFS Play in Regular-Season Finale
Jordan Walker

Scratched on Tuesday With Knee Inflammation
Garrett Crochet

Resumes Throwing
Mickey Moniak

Rockies Agree to Two-Year Extension With Mickey Moniak
CFB

Stephen Daley Returning to Indiana for Fifth Year
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Out With Hand Soreness on Tuesday
James Wood

Nationals Place James Wood on Injured List With Oblique Strain
CFB

Quincy Porter Limited to Open Fall Camp
Nick Kurtz

A's Place Nick Kurtz on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Bobby Witt Jr.

Royals Reinstate Bobby Witt Jr. From the Injured List
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Says Arthur Smith Will Improve Offense
CFB

Danny Scudero Not Practicing as Fall Camp Begins
CFB

Miles O'Neil Leading the North Carolina Quarterback Competition?
CFB

Evan Stewart Feels "More Explosive" Entering 2026
Rasmus Hojgaard

Looks to Retain Momentum at Wyndham Championship
Aaron Judge

Yankees Still Optimistic That Aaron Judge Will Return This Year
Ryan Gerard

is Hoping to Keep Hot Putter Going at Wyndham Championship
Michael Brennan

Looking to End Regular Season on High Note at Sedgefield
George Lombard Jr.

Yankees Promoting Infield Prospect George Lombard Jr. to the Majors
Alec Burleson

Hits Three Homers, Drives in Six Runs in Win Over Yankees
Ben Griffin

Looks to Rebound Off the Tee At Wyndham Championship
Sahith Theegala

Trying to Shake Off Rusty Form Since US Open
Maverick McNealy

Tries to Continue Momentum From 3M Open
Johnny Keefer

Needs More Opportunities to Thrive at Greensboro
Doug Ghim

May Have Challenge at Greensboro This Week
Austin Eckroat

Searching for Improvement at the Wyndham Championship
Daniel Rodriguez

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Uroš Medić

Uros Medic Gets First-Round TKO Win
Jan Blachowicz

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Navajo Stirling

Extends Win Streak
Marcin Tybura

Loses Third Fight in a Row
Aleksandar Rakic

Gets Back In The Win Column
Duško Todorović

Dusko Todorovic Gets Submitted In The First Round
Robert Valentin

Earns Second UFC Win
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