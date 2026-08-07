Andy's 8 fantasy football breakout players and potential league-winning picks for 2026. His top breakout candidates include Zay Flowers, Chase Brown, Tyler Warren, and more.
Hey RotoBallers! Training camp is in full swing, and the Hall of Fame game is just around the corner, which means it's time to talk league-winners. The phrase "league-winners" has various meanings, as it could be striking gold on a breakout or finding a discounted veteran in the later rounds. Last season, we saw a perfect example of both of these as Drake Maye emerged as a legit superstar and veteran Matthew Stafford took home the MVP.
For each position, we will highlight two names I will look to target in all of my drafts, one in the top 100 and one past the top 100 so we can look at several types of players on the draft board.
Be sure to follow RotoBaller NFL on X for all of our league-winning content and me @A_Smith_FS. Additionally, be sure to use discount code SMITH for 50% off any Premium Packages and gain access to our Team Sync platform with customized lineup tools, projections, and more based on your league settings. Let's dive in! Note: all ADP is provided by Yahoo.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football League Winners - Quarterback
Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys (ADP - 77)
Dak Prescott was highlighted in this same column last season, and once again, the Mississippi State product is highly undervalued in drafts. In 2025, Prescott was the catalyst for one of the game's top offensive units, finishing the campaign as the overall QB5 in standard scoring. He tossed 30 passing scores for the second time in three seasons and totaled 4,552 yards, the second-highest mark of his career.
There are two major reasons why Prescott enjoyed a monster season. The first was the addition of George Pickens. While CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson already raised his passing ceiling, Pickens took his level of play to another level. In his first campaign in Dallas, Pickens enjoyed a breakout season of his own, scoring nine touchdowns with 1,429 yards.
The other major reason for Prescott's level of play was his game script. While the Cowboys averaged 27.7 PPG (seventh-most in the sport), their defense sat at the bottom. Last fall, Dallas allowed a league-worst 30.1 PPG.
While the team has begun to take strides in improving its defense, especially by adding two first-rounders in the draft in Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence, expecting a drastic turnaround in one season is unlikely.
Additionally, Lamb, the team's No. 1 option, appeared in only 14 games in 2025 and logged only seven snaps in one game, which could allow Prescott to reach an even higher ceiling if he stays healthy. Going off the board as the QB9 in Yahoo drafts, Prescott has a clear path to another top-5 season.
Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams (ADP - 101)
The QB14 off the board is the best value at the position. While Jared Goff makes a strong case as well, the reigning MVP is going outside of the top 12 at his position. Even though Stafford has no rushing upside, he was the QB3 in 2025, throwing for 4,707 yards and 46 passing scores, both of which led the sport.
Regression is expected, but the ADP of his teammates suggests his price should be much higher. Star WR Puka Nacua is a top-5 pick while the No. 2 option, Davante Adams, is just inside the top 50 and lead running back Kyren Williams is a top-30 pick. If all three live up to their price tag, Stafford will smash his current ADP.
Per Vegas, the Rams have the highest implied point total per game (26.6), which suggests Stafford and company will be lighting up the scoreboard once again in 2026.
If you play the later-round QB game, Stafford is your go-to option.
Tae. 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/pPqqNNgVAF
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 3, 2026
Honorable Mentions: Bo Nix (DEN), Jared Goff (DET)
Fantasy Football League Winners - Running Backs
Chase Brown - Cincinnati Bengals (ADP - 17)
Chase Brown looked like the early-season bust when he totaled a low 9.8 PPR points per game over the first seven contests of the season. However, Brown quickly found his footing in the second half, posting an elite 21.2 PPR points per game over his last 10 games of the campaign, which made him the RB5 on a per-game basis.
Brown showed similar upside over his final eight games of the 2024 season (Weeks 9 through 17), when he averaged 20.9 PPR points per game.
The one recurring theme in Brown's fantasy production is his quarterback's health. When Joe Burrow is on the field, the Cincinnati offense is firing on all cylinders. However, Burrow's health is often a major concern. In 2025, Burrow appeared in just eight games, which includes the Week 2 game in which he exited early.
When he returned from his lengthy stint on the IR with turf toe, Burrow looked like his typical self, averaging 270 passing yards per game with a 15:5 TD:INT. From Weeks 13 through 18, Brown saw a hefty 5.2 targets per game (when Burrow was on the field), which not only raises his floor, but also provides him with an RB1 outcome in PPR leagues.
As noted for the Rams (and Cowboys offense), Vegas projects this Cincinnati unit to be just as dominant in 2026. The Bengals have the fourth-highest implied points total on a per-game basis, which should provide Brown with ample opportunities to contribute in both the rushing and passing game.
Playing with a bottom-three defense that does not project to be much better in 2026 and no competition behind him (only Samaje Perine), Brown could flirt with a near-RB1 season with a healthy Burrow.
There is risk given Burrow's health, but his ceiling is on the level of Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Washington Commanders (ADP - 117)
The other running back I'm targeting has a bit more risk. While I considered targeting Jonathon Brooks of Carolina, he already has a lot more hype as a sleeper, so let's go a little off the board here.
However, at this point of the draft and this slot, there are no "surefire" answers. Croskey-Merritt was a preseason darling in 2025 and quickly lived up to those expectations, averaging 5.7 YPC over the first six games while averaging 11.8 PPR points per game.
However, growing pains hit the seventh-round rookie as he posted a mediocre 3.2 YPC with 3.5 PPR points per game from Weeks 7 through 14. He then bounced back over the last four games, totaling 5.1 YPC with two 15.0+ PPR-point efforts.
While the Commanders brought in Rachaad White to replace Austin Ekeler, there is not much competition for the early-down role and goal line in this offense heading into 2026. The Commanders smashed all expectations in 2024 but were unable to follow suit in 2025 as their quarterback, Jayden Daniels, battled many lingering injuries.
With a healthy Daniels under center, Croskey-Merritt could flirt with a high-end RB2 season in half-PPR leagues, especially if Daniels can return to his rookie-year form. Don't forget, in 2024, the Commanders were a top-5 offense on a point-per-game basis.
Honorable Mentions: Cam Skattebo (NYG), Jonathon Brooks (CAR)
Fantasy Football League Winners - Wide Receivers
Zay Flowers - Baltimore Ravens (ADP - 41)
Zay Flowers enjoyed a "breakout" season in 2025, totaling a season-high 1,211 yards with five touchdowns on 86 receptions. The yards and receptions both marked career highs while the five touchdowns matched a career high. However, there is room to believe Flowers can reach a new level in his fourth NFL season.
Over the first four games of the season (with Lamar Jackson on the field), Flowers saw 7.8 targets per game with 15.2 PPR points per game. However, from Weeks 5 through 8 (three games), with Jackson out, Flowers' production dipped to 12.3 PPR points per game. As expected, once Jackson returned, Flowers once again returned to high-end WR2 territory, totaling 15.2 PPR points per game (from Weeks 9 through 18) with 6.3 targets per game.
While Mark Andrews is set to remain the TE1 and clear No. 2 option in this passing attack, the Ravens lost Isaiah Likely in free agency, which would open ample red zone opportunities for Flowers. In 2025, Likely totaled 307 yards with a score but was even more productive the season prior, scoring six touchdowns.
Flowers faces minimal competition in his WR room as Rashod Bateman represents the only proven option, with rookie Elijah Sarratt likely opening as the No. 3 option.
If the open targets weren't enough to convince you, the new coaching staff has also made it clear they plan on getting Flowers even more involved in 2026. New HC Jesse Minter stated, "He's not just a slot guy, he's not just an outside guy, he's not just a gadget guy. He can do everything... I look forward to him getting the ball in as many ways as possible. The more that guy touches the ball, the better we'll be."
If Jackson can stay on the field, Flowers should thrive and contend for a top-10 season on a Baltimore offense projected to score the fifth-most PPG per Vegas.
Zay Flowers had 86 catches while being 8th among receivers in target share (27.7%) and fantasy points per route run (0.53) last season in an offense that didn’t allow him to do everything
Now imagine what he could do in an offense that allows him to do everything https://t.co/qP5xv6z7Wg
— Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) August 2, 2026
Wan'Dale Robinson - Tennessee Titans (ADP - 130)
The other option is a high-floor play. Over the past two seasons (2024, 2025), as expected, Ja'Marr Chase, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Justin Jefferson lead the sport in targets. Sitting in the No. 5 spot is none other than Wan'Dale Robinson, who is over players like Drake London, Nacua, Lamb, and Pickens.
Robinson has drawn 140 targets in each of the past two seasons and has been a prime high-floor WR2/FLEX in PPR leagues, especially in 2025. With Malik Nabers down for most of the season, Robinson tallied a season-high 1,014 yards with four touchdowns on 92 receptions. While his low 8.5 aDOT does not provide him with the high ceiling like his teammate Carnell Tate should have, he is going nearly 50 picks earlier.
With Ward struggling to find his footing for much of his rookie season, Robinson will provide him with a much-needed safety valve in the middle of the field. Robinson was the WR14 in PPR leagues last season but is going off the board outside of the top 50 at his position on Yahoo.
Honorable Mentions: Ladd McConkey (LAC), Chris Godwin Jr. (TB)
Fantasy Football League Winners - Tight Ends
Tyler Warren - Indianapolis Colts (ADP - 48.6)
Let's round this out with the most frustrating position in fantasy. Tyler Warren was living up to his late-round TE title, averaging a strong 13.1 PPR points per game over his first 12 professional games. However, once Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending injury in Week 14, Warren would go on to post a much lower 6.3 PPR points per game over his last five contests.
However, with Jones back to full length in training camp, a sophomore breakout is in play for the former Penn State standout. During his rookie season, he drew 21.1% of the team's targets despite playing in a crowded WR room. With Jones under center, he drew 18 red-zone targets, including 10 within the 10-yard line. He was even given three carries within the five-yard line, which allowed him to find the end zone once with his legs.
Like Flowers, his situation has largely improved. The Colts opted to part ways with Michael Pittman Jr. in the offseason, opening a path for Warren to be the "1B" to Alec Pierce's "1A." In 2025, Pittman was a target hog, drawing 111 targets, the 21st-most in the sport. He caught 80 passes for 784 yards, all of which will be up for grabs.
While Josh Downs should take a prominent role, much of this will go to Jones' target in the middle of the field. While the price tag is high, there is a path where Warren not only outperforms the likes of Colston Loveland, but also delivers managers with far more draft value, as he is going 10 picks later.
Tyler Warren Has High Hopes for Colts Offense in 2026 https://t.co/sEUAYeEnwa
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) July 28, 2026
Dallas Goedert - Philadelphia Eagles (ADP - 106)
Let's round this out with my favorite "later-round" TE. Goedert is going off the board as the TE13 but has a clear path to finishing as a top-10 option at the position. Even though the Eagles drafted Eli Stowers as their "future" TE in the draft, Goedert has been taking nearly all first-team reps in camp and is slated to remain the clear starter in 2026.
Additionally, the Eagles parted ways with their WR1, A.J. Brown, which will be a key factor in Goedert's resurgence this season. While they drafted Makai Lemon and acquired Dontayvion Wicks, Goedert should see a heavy dose of targets this fall.
While the sample is not large, when Brown was off the field, Goedert took on a major role. In Week 8 of the 2025 season, Goedert totaled 17.1 PPR points and found the end zone twice. In 2024, from Weeks 2 through 4 when Brown was out, Goedert averaged 7.7 targets per game and totaled 15.7 PPR points per game.
Yes, the sample is small, but when Brown was off the field, Jalen Hurts looked Goedert's way far more than in most weeks. Without a proven No. 2 option opposite DeVonta Smith, Goedert will be the safety blanket for potentially the vast majority of the season.
If you fade the TE position, target Goedert with confidence.
Honorable Mentions: Jake Ferguson (DAL), Terrance Ferguson (LAR)
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford, Chase Brown, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Wan'Dale Robinson, Zay Flowers, Dallas Goedert, Tyler Warren. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
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Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
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