👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Week 3 Waiver Wire Rankings - Fantasy Football Pickups Include Jonah Coleman, Tank Bigsby, Emanuel Wilson, Keon Coleman, Rashod Bateman, Tre Tucker, Oronde Gadsden, more

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Denzel Boston - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Stashes

Fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Top free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.

In This Article hide
Who To Pick Up Before Fantasy Football Week 3?
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Running Backs - Week 3 Waiver Wire Rankings
Wide Receivers - Week 3 Waiver Wire Rankings
Tight Ends - Week 3 Waiver Wire Rankings
Quarterbacks - Week 3 Waiver Wire Rankings
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 3 Waiver Wire Rankings
Week 3 Waiver Wire Articles
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers, if you are starting the season (0-2) or on the way there, it's no time to panic or give up. At RotoBaller HQ, we are back with more waiver wire advice to help your fantasy teams and strengthen your rosters with our fantasy football waiver wire rankings before Week 3 of 2026. We prioritized which players to add off the waiver ahead of Week 3. 

Several players still have low ownership percentages but could make an impact or will have a bigger role now due to injuries. Is Jonah Coleman Denver's RB1 with both J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey dealing with injuries? Does Emanuel Wilson become a must-add after Seahawks rookie RB Jadarian Price suffered a chest injury on Sunday? Is Denzel Boston Cleveland's No. 1 wide receiver after catching five of seven targets for 95 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's upset win over the Buccaneers?

Our Week 3 fantasy football waiver wire rankings will help answer these questions and many more -- they've been a staple on RotoBaller for years, bringing readers a quick-hit list of the top 75 fantasy football player names to consider as free agent pickups. For those new to this article series, RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst Nick Mariano brings you these waiver wire rankings in priority order. Good luck on waivers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Pick Up Before Fantasy Football Week 3?

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league, depending on the league size. Quarterbacks and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Jonah Coleman RB 26 Add in All Leagues
2 Dalton Schultz TE 56 Add in All Leagues
3 Denzel Boston WR 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
4 Emanuel Wilson RB 1 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
5 Devaughn Vele WR 51 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
6 Romeo Doubs WR 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
7 Tank Bigsby RB 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
8 Kaelon Black RB 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
9 Emmett Johnson RB 26 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
10 Tyler Allgeier RB 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
11 Tre Tucker WR 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
12 Khalil Shakir WR 46 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
13 Tyjae Spears RB 33 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
14 Xavier Worthy WR 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
15 Keenan Allen WR 24 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
16 Dontayvion Wicks WR 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
17 Rashod Bateman WR 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
18 Mike Washington Jr. RB 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
19 Brenton Strange TE 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
20 Adonai Mitchell WR 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
21 Keon Coleman WR 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
22 Oronde Gadsden TE 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
23 Braelon Allen RB 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
24 Darren Waller TE 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
25 Keaton Mitchell RB 35 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
26 Brian Robinson RB 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
27 Kayshon Boutte WR 29 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
28 Malik Washington WR 14 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
29 Rashid Shaheed WR 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Kalif Raymond WR 9 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
31 Xavier Hutchinson WR 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Mack Hollins WR 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Michael Mayer TE 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Chris Bell WR 6 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
35 Pat Bryant WR 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
36 Ryan Flournoy WR 7 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
37 Antonio Williams WR 14 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
38 Malachi Fields WR 12 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
39 Terrance Ferguson TE 18 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
40 Kenyon Sadiq TE 18 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
41 Alvin Kamara RB 29 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
42 Kendrick Bourne WR 4 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
43 Pat Freiermuth TE 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
44 T.J. Hockenson TE 30 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
45 Joshua Palmer WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
46 Tyler Badie RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
47 Germie Bernard WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
48 Kyle Juszczyk RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
49 Jaylin Noel WR 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
50 Devin Singletary RB 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
51 Sione Vaki RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
52 Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
53 Kaleb Johnson RB 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
54 Demond Claiborne RB 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
55 Chris Brooks RB 4 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
56 Will Shipley RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
57 Cody White WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
58 Emari Demercado RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
59 Konata Mumpfield WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
60 Skyy Moore WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
61 Kyler Murray QB 58 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Tyler Shough QB 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 Bryce Young QB 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Marcus Mariota QB 50 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
65 Malik Willis QB 36 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
66 C.J. Stroud QB 38 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
67 Daniel Jones QB 21 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
68 Jacoby Brissett QB 8 Add in 2QB Leagues
69 Kirk Cousins QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
70 Tyson Bagent QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
71 Drew Lock QB 3 Add in 2QB Leagues
72 Geno Smith QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
73 Cam Ward QB 10 Add in 2QB Leagues
74 Michael Penix Jr. QB 3 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Deshaun Watson QB 2 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Jack Strand QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 Carson Wentz QB 6 Add in 2QB Leagues
78 Kansas City Chiefs DST 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Minnesota Vikings DST 64 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Green Bay Packers DST 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Carolina Panthers DST 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 New York Giants DST 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
83 Cincinnati Bengals DST 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
84 Las Vegas Raiders DST 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 New Orleans Saints DST 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks

Top names include Ryan Flournoy, Rashod Bateman, Oronde Gadsden, Tre Tucker, and others. We recap why these players rostered under 55% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar before Week 3:

Ryan Flournoy, WR, Cowboys

Week 3 Waiver Wire Ranking: 36

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy was targeted six times in his team's win over the Washington Commanders. He caught five of those passes for 23 yards, totaling 7.3 PPR fantasy points. It's becoming increasingly clear he won't have much of a role in this offense this season -- while he could have a game here and there with a few big catches or a touchdown, he's at best the third option in this passing attack. He out-targeted tight end Jake Ferguson, but the latter scored two touchdowns in the match.

Flournoy would be set to step into a much bigger role if either of Dallas' top-2 wideouts, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, were to get injured. As long as those two are healthy, Flournoy's ceiling is heavily capped. He's a dynasty stash and potential waiver wire target depending on the health of Pickens and Lamb, but for now, he belongs on benches or on waivers for Week 3, when Dallas faces the Baltimore Ravens.

Rashod Bateman, WR, Ravens

Week 3 Waiver Wire Ranking: 17

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman caught seven of nine targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Bateman was a "name to watch and keep an eye on to emerge" in the absence of star wideout Zay Flowers, who missed Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The Ravens expect to be without Flowers this week, Rapoport reports, but should have him back next week in Brazil against the Cowboys.

Bateman bounced back after having one target in the opener with no catches and was quarterback Lamar Jackson's main target in Sunday's loss to the Saints. With Flowers expected to be back in Week 3, Bateman's role in Baltimore's offense takes a hit, but is still worth adding in most leagues. The 26-year-old is ranked 17th in the latest RotoBaller waiver wire rankings for Week 3 and is worth the add if you need help at wide receiver.

 

Oronde Gadsden, TE, Chargers

Week 3 Waiver Wire Ranking: 22

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden caught his two targets for 18 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's devastating 26-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The 23-year-old salvages his outing by catching Justin Herbert's lone passing touchdown. However, Gadsden could see a slight bump in his fantasy value if David Njoku (knee) and Charlie Kolar (forearm) miss time. Both tight ends left the game early with their injuries and did not return.

Monitor the severity of Njoku's and Kolar's injuries over the next few days. Through two games, Gadsden has caught all four of his targets for 50 yards and one touchdown. Gadsden has had a slow start to his sophomore campaign due to limited targets in a crowded offense. Gadsden and the Chargers will head on the road for the first time this season to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 3.

Tre Tucker, WR, Raiders

Week 3 Waiver Wire Ranking: 11

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker caught five of his seven targets for 119 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The highlight of his game was a 40-yard touchdown catch that broke a scoreless tie early in the second quarter. Tucker stepped up as one of Kirk Cousins' favorite targets with Brock Bowers (knee) sidelined, ultimately leading the team in catches and receiving yards.

This performance was all the more impressive when you consider that Tucker played just 58% of the offensive snaps, down 13 percentage points from Week 1. It's too early to tell if Tucker will remain a productive fantasy starter when Bowers presumably returns to the lineup in Week 3 against the Saints. For now, he's a low-end WR3/flex with a high ceiling but low floor.

Jonah Coleman, RB, Broncos

Week 3 Waiver Wire Ranking: 1

Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman saw an expanded role in the backfield in Week 2. Fellow back RJ Harvey (hamstring) was inactive this weekend, which gave Coleman a chance to step up and prove himself. Coleman did a nice job filling in during Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The rookie back rushed 10 times for 39 yards and found the end zone for the first time in his career.

Coleman also secured all three of his targets for 19 yards in the victory. J.K. Dobbins (hamstring) was forced to exit this game in the second half due to an injury. Coleman might find himself as the lead back heading into the Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The 23-year-old is going to be a popular waiver wire addition after this weekend.

 

Running Backs - Week 3 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jonah Coleman RB 26 Add in All Leagues
Emanuel Wilson RB 1 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tank Bigsby RB 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kaelon Black RB 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Emmett Johnson RB 26 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tyler Allgeier RB 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tyjae Spears RB 33 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Mike Washington Jr. RB 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Braelon Allen RB 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keaton Mitchell RB 35 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Brian Robinson RB 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Alvin Kamara RB 29 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Tyler Badie RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Kyle Juszczyk RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Devin Singletary RB 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Sione Vaki RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Kaleb Johnson RB 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Demond Claiborne RB 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Chris Brooks RB 4 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Will Shipley RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Emari Demercado RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Wide Receivers - Week 3 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Denzel Boston WR 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Devaughn Vele WR 51 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Romeo Doubs WR 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tre Tucker WR 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Khalil Shakir WR 46 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Xavier Worthy WR 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keenan Allen WR 24 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Dontayvion Wicks WR 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Rashod Bateman WR 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Adonai Mitchell WR 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keon Coleman WR 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kayshon Boutte WR 29 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Malik Washington WR 14 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Rashid Shaheed WR 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kalif Raymond WR 9 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Xavier Hutchinson WR 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mack Hollins WR 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chris Bell WR 6 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Pat Bryant WR 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Ryan Flournoy WR 7 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Antonio Williams WR 14 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Malachi Fields WR 12 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Kendrick Bourne WR 4 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Joshua Palmer WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Germie Bernard WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jaylin Noel WR 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Cody White WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Konata Mumpfield WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Skyy Moore WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues

 

Tight Ends - Week 3 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Dalton Schultz TE 56 Add in All Leagues
Brenton Strange TE 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Oronde Gadsden TE 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Darren Waller TE 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Michael Mayer TE 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Terrance Ferguson TE 18 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Kenyon Sadiq TE 18 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Pat Freiermuth TE 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
T.J. Hockenson TE 30 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Quarterbacks - Week 3 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 3:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Kyler Murray QB 58 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Shough QB 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Bryce Young QB 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Marcus Mariota QB 50 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Malik Willis QB 36 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
C.J. Stroud QB 38 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Daniel Jones QB 21 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jacoby Brissett QB 8 Add in 2QB Leagues
Kirk Cousins QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
Tyson Bagent QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
Drew Lock QB 3 Add in 2QB Leagues
Geno Smith QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
Cam Ward QB 10 Add in 2QB Leagues
Michael Penix Jr. QB 3 Add in 2QB Leagues
Deshaun Watson QB 2 Add in 2QB Leagues
Jack Strand QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
Carson Wentz QB 6 Add in 2QB Leagues

 

Defenses (D/ST) - Week 3 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 3:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Kansas City Chiefs DST 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Minnesota Vikings DST 64 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Green Bay Packers DST 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Carolina Panthers DST 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
New York Giants DST 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cincinnati Bengals DST 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Las Vegas Raiders DST 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
New Orleans Saints DST 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Week 3 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 3 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

 

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more. Stay tuned!

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 3?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Jonah Coleman, Denzel Boston, Rashod Bateman, Oronde Gadsden, Ryan Flournou, Emanuel Wilson, Emmett Johnson, Keenan Allen, Darren Waller, Kalif Raymond, and Mack Hollins. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jonah Coleman, Denzel Boston, Rashod Bateman, Oronde Gadsden, Ryan Flournou, Emanuel Wilson, Emmett Johnson, Keenan Allen, Darren Waller, Kalif Raymond, and Mack Hollins. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Jonah Coleman, Denzel Boston, Rashod Bateman, Oronde Gadsden, Ryan Flournou, Emanuel Wilson, Emmett Johnson, Keenan Allen, Darren Waller, Kalif Raymond, and Mack Hollins.:

Jonah Coleman
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jonah Coleman
vs
Denzel Boston
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jonah Coleman
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kaelon Black
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tre Tucker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jonah Coleman
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keenan Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jonah Coleman
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brenton Strange
Jonah Coleman
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Braelon Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brian Robinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Badie
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Jonah Coleman
vs
Devin Singletary
Jonah Coleman
vs
Sione Vaki
Denzel Boston
vs
Dalton Schultz
Denzel Boston
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Jonah Coleman
Denzel Boston
vs
Devaughn Vele
Denzel Boston
vs
Romeo Doubs
Denzel Boston
vs
Tank Bigsby
Denzel Boston
vs
Kaelon Black
Denzel Boston
vs
Emmett Johnson
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Denzel Boston
vs
Tre Tucker
Denzel Boston
vs
Khalil Shakir
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyjae Spears
Denzel Boston
vs
Xavier Worthy
Denzel Boston
vs
Keenan Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Denzel Boston
vs
Rashod Bateman
Denzel Boston
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Brenton Strange
Denzel Boston
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Denzel Boston
vs
Keon Coleman
Denzel Boston
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Washington
Denzel Boston
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Denzel Boston
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Denzel Boston
vs
Mack Hollins
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Bell
Denzel Boston
vs
Pat Bryant
Rashod Bateman
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rashod Bateman
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Keenan Allen
Rashod Bateman
vs
Brenton Strange
Rashod Bateman
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rashod Bateman
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rashod Bateman
vs
Keon Coleman
Rashod Bateman
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rashod Bateman
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tre Tucker
Rashod Bateman
vs
Braelon Allen
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rashod Bateman
vs
Darren Waller
Rashod Bateman
vs
Emmett Johnson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kaelon Black
Rashod Bateman
vs
Brian Robinson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tank Bigsby
Rashod Bateman
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rashod Bateman
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Rashod Bateman
vs
Malik Washington
Rashod Bateman
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rashod Bateman
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Mack Hollins
Rashod Bateman
vs
Chris Bell
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Keon Coleman
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Braelon Allen
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Darren Waller
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Brenton Strange
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Brian Robinson
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Rashod Bateman
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Malik Washington
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Keenan Allen
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Xavier Worthy
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Kalif Raymond
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Tyjae Spears
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Khalil Shakir
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Dalton Schultz
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Michael Mayer
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Oronde Gadsden
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Denzel Boston
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kaelon Black
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tre Tucker
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keenan Allen
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brenton Strange
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Braelon Allen
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brian Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Badie
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Devin Singletary
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Sione Vaki
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tre Tucker
Emmett Johnson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Emmett Johnson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emmett Johnson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Emmett Johnson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Emmett Johnson
vs
Denzel Boston
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keenan Allen
Emmett Johnson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Emmett Johnson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Emmett Johnson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Emmett Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Brenton Strange
Emmett Johnson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Braelon Allen
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Brian Robinson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyler Badie
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Emmett Johnson
vs
Devin Singletary
Emmett Johnson
vs
Sione Vaki
Keenan Allen
vs
Xavier Worthy
Keenan Allen
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyjae Spears
Keenan Allen
vs
Rashod Bateman
Keenan Allen
vs
Khalil Shakir
Keenan Allen
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Tre Tucker
Keenan Allen
vs
Brenton Strange
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Keenan Allen
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Keenan Allen
vs
Emmett Johnson
Keenan Allen
vs
Keon Coleman
Keenan Allen
vs
Kaelon Black
Keenan Allen
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Keenan Allen
vs
Tank Bigsby
Keenan Allen
vs
Braelon Allen
Keenan Allen
vs
Romeo Doubs
Keenan Allen
vs
Darren Waller
Keenan Allen
vs
Devaughn Vele
Keenan Allen
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Keenan Allen
vs
Malik Washington
Keenan Allen
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Keenan Allen
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Keenan Allen
vs
Mack Hollins
Keenan Allen
vs
Chris Bell
Keenan Allen
vs
Pat Bryant
Keenan Allen
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Darren Waller
vs
Braelon Allen
Darren Waller
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Darren Waller
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Darren Waller
vs
Brian Robinson
Darren Waller
vs
Keon Coleman
Darren Waller
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Darren Waller
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Darren Waller
vs
Malik Washington
Darren Waller
vs
Brenton Strange
Darren Waller
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Darren Waller
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Darren Waller
vs
Kalif Raymond
Darren Waller
vs
Rashod Bateman
Darren Waller
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Darren Waller
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Darren Waller
vs
Mack Hollins
Darren Waller
vs
Keenan Allen
Darren Waller
vs
Michael Mayer
Darren Waller
vs
Xavier Worthy
Darren Waller
vs
Dalton Schultz
Darren Waller
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Darren Waller
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Darren Waller
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Darren Waller
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kalif Raymond
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Kalif Raymond
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Kalif Raymond
vs
Malik Washington
Kalif Raymond
vs
Mack Hollins
Kalif Raymond
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Kalif Raymond
vs
Michael Mayer
Kalif Raymond
vs
Brian Robinson
Kalif Raymond
vs
Chris Bell
Kalif Raymond
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kalif Raymond
vs
Pat Bryant
Kalif Raymond
vs
Darren Waller
Kalif Raymond
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kalif Raymond
vs
Braelon Allen
Kalif Raymond
vs
Antonio Williams
Kalif Raymond
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Kalif Raymond
vs
Malachi Fields
Kalif Raymond
vs
Keon Coleman
Kalif Raymond
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Kalif Raymond
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kalif Raymond
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kalif Raymond
vs
Romeo Doubs
Kalif Raymond
vs
Tre Tucker
Kalif Raymond
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kalif Raymond
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kalif Raymond
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kalif Raymond
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Kalif Raymond
vs
Joshua Palmer

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Waiver Wire Rankings: All Positions
Tight End Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 3)
Giants vs. Rams: MNF Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
DFS Lineup Picks: Monday Night Showdown


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

NBA

Montrezl Harrell Works Out for Rockets' G-League Affiliate
Matvei Michkov

Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Jaylen Waddle

Bounces Back with Breakout Game
Mike Conley

Settles Into Veteran Mentor Role
Brock Purdy

Puts on a Show in Week 2
Bez Mbeng

Hornets Waive Bez Mbeng
Evgeni Malkin

Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Graham Ike

Lands Two-Way Deal with Warriors
Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
Zach LaVine

Eyes Bounce-Back Season with Kings
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Jonathan Taylor

Maintains Elite Fantasy RB1 Status In Week 2 Loss
Travis Kelce

Turns Back The Clock In Week 2 Victory
Kenneth Walker

With 178 Total Yards In Week 2 Win
Patrick Mahomes

Explodes For 382 Yards In Overtime Win
George Kittle

Fantasy Performance Carried by Enormous Second Half
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Delivers Three Touchdowns in Enormous Win
DeVonta Smith

Looks Like True WR1 in Philly in Week 2 Win
CeeDee Lamb

Reaffirms His WR1 Status In Dominant Fashion
Dak Prescott

Dumps Four Passing TDs On Commanders In Week 2 Win
Alec Pierce

X-Rays Come Back Negative on Alec Pierce's Heel
Bryce Young

is Brilliant in Week 2 Victory
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Joan Beringer

Steps Into Bigger Backup Role
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Headed for Imaging on Right Knee
Vít Krejčí

Vit Krejci in the Mix for Portland's Backup Wing Spot
Alec Pierce

Will Not Return Against Chiefs with Heel Injury
Dallas Mavericks

Dwight Powell Expected to Join Mavericks Camp
Alex Bregman

Taken to Hospital After Being Hit in the Face by Foul Ball
Brock Bowers

Was "Very Close" to Playing in Week 2 Against Chargers
Dorian Finney-Smith

Could be Headed to Atlanta
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Exits Early on Sunday with Lower-Back Tightness
Buddy Hield

Surfaces in Hawks-Hornets Trade Talks
Sam Darnold

is Ahead of Schedule
Caleb Williams

Bears "Optimistic" That Caleb Williams Avoided Severe Injury
Jadarian Price

X-Rays Come Back Negative
Jayden Daniels

Suffers Dislocated Left Elbow
Mike Evans

Believed to Be "Fine" After Suffering Hip Injury
Jadarian Price

Suffers Chest Injury Against Cardinals
Dylan Cease

to Miss Next Start Due to Shoulder Injury
Kyle Tucker

Leaves Early With Knee Injury on Saturday
Chase Burns

Reds Place Chase Burns on Injured List With Groin Strain
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Promote Jose Calderon to Assistant General Manager
Jalen Brunson

Cleared to Open Camp Without Restrictions
Chase Ross

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

Meechie Johnson Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Lakers
Golden State Warriors

Obi Agbim Signs Training Camp Deal with Warriors
CFB

LSU TE Trey'Dez Green On Crutches After Leaving Game vs. Mississippi
CFB

Kewan Lacy's X-Rays Negative After Leaving Game vs. LSU
CFB

Purdue's Xavier Townsend Has Big Game In Loss To UCLA
CFB

Noah Fifita Throws Four TD Passes In Win Over Northern Illinois
CFB

Jamal Rule Scores Two More Touchdowns In Win Vs. North Dakota
CFB

Wisconsin's Colton Joseph Erupts For Four Touchdowns vs. Eastern Michigan
CFB

Iowa State's Aiden Flora Has Career Day vs. Bowling Green
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Scores Five Touchdowns In Upset Win
CFB

Hank Brown Has Perfect Passing Day In Rout Of Northern Iowa
CFB

Braden Pegan Scores Twice Against His Former Team
CFB

SMU's Kendrick Raphael Rumbles for Three TDs vs. Louisville
CFB

Traylon Ray Comes Up Big For Mississippi vs. LSU
CFB

Micah Gilbert Has Career Game vs. Michigan State
Shohei Ohtani

has "Good Chance" to Play Next Week
Xavier Edwards

Leaves Early on Saturday With Thumb Discomfort
Aaron Judge

Hopes to be Back for Postseason, No Timetable Given
Shohei Ohtani

Takes Simulated At-Bats
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
CFB

Christopher Vizzina Not Expected to Play
CFB

Dylan Stewart Set to Make Season Debut
Aroldis Chapman

Won't Pitch This Weekend
CFB

Eric Singleton Jr. a Game-Time Decision
CFB

Darius Taylor Out for Minnesota
CFB

Jason Wright to Start for Buffalo
CFB

Melkart Abou Jaoude Out Against Clemson
CFB

Sam Leavitt Off the Injury Report
San Antonio Spurs

Jayden Nunn Signs Training Camp Deal with Spurs
Golden State Warriors

Elias Ralph Joins Warriors on Training Camp Contract
Nick Boyd

Signs Training Camp Deal with Warriors
Jake Stephens

Bucks Sign Jake Stephens
Los Angeles Lakers

Anton Watson Returns to Lakers on Exhibit 10 Deal
Logan Webb

Lands on Injured List with Finger Injury
Pete Fairbanks

to Undergo Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

to Return During Homestand
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Promote Brandon Weems to General Manager
Aroldis Chapman

"Not Worried At All" About Lat Strain
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Lands on Injured List With Oblique Strain
Jac Caglianone

Out With Hand Injury
Aaron Judge

Going on the Injured List With Calf Strain
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dansby Swanson

Activated And Starting on Friday
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Cade Cavalli

Agrees to Four-Year Extension With Nationals
CFB

King Miller Has Elite Upside in Week 3
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Aroldis Chapman

Unavailable Due to Lat Issue
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
Dylan Larkin

Misses Start of Camp Due to Injury
Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Waiver Wire Rankings: All Positions
Tight End Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 3)
Giants vs. Rams: MNF Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
DFS Lineup Picks: Monday Night Showdown