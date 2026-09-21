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Tight Ends Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups - Week 3 TE Options Include Dalton Schultz, Oronde Gadsden, Darren Waller, Pat Freiermuth, more

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Craig's tight end (TE) fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 3 of 2026. His top TE fantasy football pickups, free agents to add, tight end streamers.

In This Article hide
Top Fantasy Football Tight Ends - Week 3 Waiver Wire
Other Fantasy Football Tight Ends to Consider Adding
Do Not Forget About These Tight Ends
Who Should I Pick Up Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up
More Waiver Wire Analysis

If your fantasy football team is going to be bad, let it be bad during the first two weeks when terrible teams get priority picking on the waiver wire. The shelves are stocked with great buys like a Target or a Walmart!

The bye weeks are not happening yet, and thank goodness! Fantasy managers need every tight end available on their rosters and their leagues’ waiver wires, especially if they roster Philadelphia’s Dallas Goedert or Los Angeles’ David Njoku, who both suffered knee injuries. The tight end cupboard is definitely not bare in most fantasy leagues, not this early in the season.

Here are the top waiver wire picks and streamers at the tight end position for Week 3, starting with the only man C.J. Stroud has any faith in among his healthy pass catchers:

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Top Fantasy Football Tight Ends - Week 3 Waiver Wire

Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

Houston’s passing attack was Nico Collins and a lot of mediocre pass catchers – until Collins pulled his hamstring again. Dalton Schultz will not win any gold medals in the 100-yard dash. He does not score touchdowns like Trey McBride. He does not rack up receptions like Travis Kelce. But the guy is serviceable in fantasy football, especially when Houston has no one else to throw to.

Case in point, with Collins out against Cincinnati, Schultz caught 12 passes for 140 yards. No Texans receiver had more than three catches. If Collins is still hamstrung by a hamstring this week, Schultz gets to find openings against the worst pass defense in the NFL through two games, the Indianapolis Colts, who have allowed 337.5 passing yards per game. Schultz is the best short-term get on waiver wires at the position right now.

 

Oronde Gadsden, Los Angeles Chargers

David Njoku had Oronde Gadsden fans sweating after a solid Week 1 performance, but unfortunately the veteran suffered a knee injury this past Sunday, which could have him out for a significant amount of time. That means Gadsden, who showed flashes of brilliance during a rookie campaign where he posted a 49-664-3 line, has no one standing in his way of being Justin Herbert’s starting tight end.

Gadsden scored a short TD in Week 2 and should be primed for a superb Week 3 considering his snaps and targets should go up in Njoku’s absence, not to mention he’s facing Buffalo’s 30th-ranked pass defense in a game that should be a shootout as Herbert and Josh Allen try to match each other throw for throw.

 

Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers

When this guy has his mind on touchdowns instead of turntables, he can still find the end zone as well if not better than any other tight end in the NFL. The longtime veteran had 28 yards and a TD called back in Week 1, but he followed with two touchdowns that counted in Week 2 against lowly Atlanta.

If you guessed that Carolina would score 71 points in his first two games, then you must have guessed Washington QB Jayden Daniels would injure his non-throwing elbow three times in the past year. With Carolina’s offense clicking on all cylinders, it makes sense to pick up Waller while he is hot and the unit is hot. Expect a TD every other game until he gets nicked up, which happens often.

 

Other Fantasy Football Tight Ends to Consider Adding

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers’ 42-year-old arm can no longer throw passes over 20 yards that do not look like dying quails, but he can make the short-yardage passes. If this means DK Metcalf’s fantasy value nosedives at the expense of Pat Freiermuth, oh well! Freiermuth has caught nine of the 10 Rodgers passes shot put at him for 78 yards and a touchdown. This Sunday he runs routes against a Cincinnati squad that he burned for 111 yards and two touchdowns in a game last season.

 

Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

One of New York’s three first-rounders this April, Kenyon Sadiq is showing flashes of why the Jets made him the first tight end taken off the board. Five catches for 38 yards to go along with a Week 1 rushing TD is not the worst start, but let’s hope he improves as the weeks go on and possibly gets more snaps if Mason Taylor’s thumb injury is not minor. Also, how about a round of applause for the Jets using a five-TE formation! Let’s bring back the wishbone while we are at it!

 

Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

Brock Bowers is going to be back before you know it, so Michael Mayer better enjoy his short stint as the Raiders’ top tight end. I still don't understand why on God’s green earth the Raiders gave their backup tight end a contract worth $15 million annually. That said, he and his big body have caught nine Kirk Cousins passes over the first two weeks, and he could catch another five this weekend if Bowers needs another week of rest.

 

Do Not Forget About These Tight Ends

Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati’s offense has been bizarre during the opening two weeks. The first week Mike Gesicki was the main man in the passing attack, while wideouts Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins were afterthoughts. Then the reverse happened in Week 2, which left Gesicki without a target, let alone a catch. The inconsistent target number will hurt his fantasy numbers all year long, so be careful if you pick him up.

 

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota’s TE1 is making me a believer that he is finally rounding back into his 2023 form after two years ruined by scattershot quarterbacks and injury issues. T.J. Hockenson has accounted for seven catches for 65 yards and a TD in his opening two contests. Not impressed? Well, WR2 Jordan Addison has two catches for 21 yards over the same span.

 

Gunnar Helm, Tennessee Titans

Gunnar Helm might have a hard time being a consistent fantasy option because of who is at the helm of his offense, although quarterback Cameron Ward looked much better in Week 2 than he did in Week 1. Helm has six catches for 41 yards so far and could have himself a 500-yard year in his sophomore season. Stashing him on a dynasty roster and hoping he breaks out is not the worst idea I’ve heard today.

 

Johnny Mundt, Philadelphia Eagles

A block-first tight end who has scored four touchdowns in nine years and has never recorded a 200-yard season in his career is not exactly the guy fantasy managers are going to be clamoring about. Johnny Mundt will be Philly’s top tight end for however long Dallas Goedert will be sidelined with his knee injury, though. Could he score you a one-yard TD next week? Possibly.

 

Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Typical Cade Otton performance in Week 2 – five receptions for 38 yards. He does not lose fantasy games for you, and he does not win them for you, either. Tampa’s tight end moves the chains with his clutch catches, however, and that can help in PPR leagues. Otton’s Buccaneers have to face Minnesota’s stifling, blitzing defense in Week 3, however, so passing on Otton until a better matchup comes along might be a good idea.

 

Who Should I Pick Up Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pick Up" tool here:

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Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Dalton Schultz, Oronde Gadsden, Darren Waller, Pat Freiermuth. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pick Up? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up ... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Dalton Schultz, Oronde Gadsden, Darren Waller, Pat Freiermuth. They are some of the most common searches for tight-end fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pick Up? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pick Up? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pick Up? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Dalton Schultz, Oronde Gadsden, Darren Waller, Pat Freiermuth:

Dalton Schultz
vs
Brenton Strange
Dalton Schultz
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Dalton Schultz
vs
Darren Waller
Dalton Schultz
vs
Michael Mayer
Dalton Schultz
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dalton Schultz
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dalton Schultz
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Darren Waller
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Brenton Strange
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Michael Mayer
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Dalton Schultz
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Oronde Gadsden
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Darren Waller
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Darren Waller
vs
Brenton Strange
Darren Waller
vs
Michael Mayer
Darren Waller
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Darren Waller
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Darren Waller
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Darren Waller
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Darren Waller
vs
Dalton Schultz
Pat Freiermuth
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Michael Mayer
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Darren Waller
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Brenton Strange
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Dalton Schultz

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

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