Craig's tight end (TE) fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 3 of 2026. His top TE fantasy football pickups, free agents to add, tight end streamers.
If your fantasy football team is going to be bad, let it be bad during the first two weeks when terrible teams get priority picking on the waiver wire. The shelves are stocked with great buys like a Target or a Walmart!
The bye weeks are not happening yet, and thank goodness! Fantasy managers need every tight end available on their rosters and their leagues’ waiver wires, especially if they roster Philadelphia’s Dallas Goedert or Los Angeles’ David Njoku, who both suffered knee injuries. The tight end cupboard is definitely not bare in most fantasy leagues, not this early in the season.
Here are the top waiver wire picks and streamers at the tight end position for Week 3, starting with the only man C.J. Stroud has any faith in among his healthy pass catchers:Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Top Fantasy Football Tight Ends - Week 3 Waiver Wire
Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
Houston’s passing attack was Nico Collins and a lot of mediocre pass catchers – until Collins pulled his hamstring again. Dalton Schultz will not win any gold medals in the 100-yard dash. He does not score touchdowns like Trey McBride. He does not rack up receptions like Travis Kelce. But the guy is serviceable in fantasy football, especially when Houston has no one else to throw to.
Case in point, with Collins out against Cincinnati, Schultz caught 12 passes for 140 yards. No Texans receiver had more than three catches. If Collins is still hamstrung by a hamstring this week, Schultz gets to find openings against the worst pass defense in the NFL through two games, the Indianapolis Colts, who have allowed 337.5 passing yards per game. Schultz is the best short-term get on waiver wires at the position right now.
What a catch by Dalton Schultz!
CINvsHOU on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Y6HeGXkdDV
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
Oronde Gadsden, Los Angeles Chargers
David Njoku had Oronde Gadsden fans sweating after a solid Week 1 performance, but unfortunately the veteran suffered a knee injury this past Sunday, which could have him out for a significant amount of time. That means Gadsden, who showed flashes of brilliance during a rookie campaign where he posted a 49-664-3 line, has no one standing in his way of being Justin Herbert’s starting tight end.
Gadsden scored a short TD in Week 2 and should be primed for a superb Week 3 considering his snaps and targets should go up in Njoku’s absence, not to mention he’s facing Buffalo’s 30th-ranked pass defense in a game that should be a shootout as Herbert and Josh Allen try to match each other throw for throw.
Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers
When this guy has his mind on touchdowns instead of turntables, he can still find the end zone as well if not better than any other tight end in the NFL. The longtime veteran had 28 yards and a TD called back in Week 1, but he followed with two touchdowns that counted in Week 2 against lowly Atlanta.
Darren Waller's first TD as a Panther 🗣️
CARvsATL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/DihkVcRtCM
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
If you guessed that Carolina would score 71 points in his first two games, then you must have guessed Washington QB Jayden Daniels would injure his non-throwing elbow three times in the past year. With Carolina’s offense clicking on all cylinders, it makes sense to pick up Waller while he is hot and the unit is hot. Expect a TD every other game until he gets nicked up, which happens often.
Other Fantasy Football Tight Ends to Consider Adding
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers’ 42-year-old arm can no longer throw passes over 20 yards that do not look like dying quails, but he can make the short-yardage passes. If this means DK Metcalf’s fantasy value nosedives at the expense of Pat Freiermuth, oh well! Freiermuth has caught nine of the 10 Rodgers passes shot put at him for 78 yards and a touchdown. This Sunday he runs routes against a Cincinnati squad that he burned for 111 yards and two touchdowns in a game last season.
Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets
One of New York’s three first-rounders this April, Kenyon Sadiq is showing flashes of why the Jets made him the first tight end taken off the board. Five catches for 38 yards to go along with a Week 1 rushing TD is not the worst start, but let’s hope he improves as the weeks go on and possibly gets more snaps if Mason Taylor’s thumb injury is not minor. Also, how about a round of applause for the Jets using a five-TE formation! Let’s bring back the wishbone while we are at it!
Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders
Brock Bowers is going to be back before you know it, so Michael Mayer better enjoy his short stint as the Raiders’ top tight end. I still don't understand why on God’s green earth the Raiders gave their backup tight end a contract worth $15 million annually. That said, he and his big body have caught nine Kirk Cousins passes over the first two weeks, and he could catch another five this weekend if Bowers needs another week of rest.
Do Not Forget About These Tight Ends
Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati’s offense has been bizarre during the opening two weeks. The first week Mike Gesicki was the main man in the passing attack, while wideouts Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins were afterthoughts. Then the reverse happened in Week 2, which left Gesicki without a target, let alone a catch. The inconsistent target number will hurt his fantasy numbers all year long, so be careful if you pick him up.
T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota’s TE1 is making me a believer that he is finally rounding back into his 2023 form after two years ruined by scattershot quarterbacks and injury issues. T.J. Hockenson has accounted for seven catches for 65 yards and a TD in his opening two contests. Not impressed? Well, WR2 Jordan Addison has two catches for 21 yards over the same span.
Gunnar Helm, Tennessee Titans
Gunnar Helm might have a hard time being a consistent fantasy option because of who is at the helm of his offense, although quarterback Cameron Ward looked much better in Week 2 than he did in Week 1. Helm has six catches for 41 yards so far and could have himself a 500-yard year in his sophomore season. Stashing him on a dynasty roster and hoping he breaks out is not the worst idea I’ve heard today.
Johnny Mundt, Philadelphia Eagles
A block-first tight end who has scored four touchdowns in nine years and has never recorded a 200-yard season in his career is not exactly the guy fantasy managers are going to be clamoring about. Johnny Mundt will be Philly’s top tight end for however long Dallas Goedert will be sidelined with his knee injury, though. Could he score you a one-yard TD next week? Possibly.
Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Typical Cade Otton performance in Week 2 – five receptions for 38 yards. He does not lose fantasy games for you, and he does not win them for you, either. Tampa’s tight end moves the chains with his clutch catches, however, and that can help in PPR leagues. Otton’s Buccaneers have to face Minnesota’s stifling, blitzing defense in Week 3, however, so passing on Otton until a better matchup comes along might be a good idea.
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