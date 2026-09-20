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Giants vs. Rams Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Monday Night Football - Jaxson Dart, Matthew Stafford, Cam Skattebo, Kyren Williams, Malik Nabers, Puka Nacua, Isaiah Likely, Davante Adams

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Jaxson Dart - Fantasy Football Rankings, Rookie QB Sleepers

Fantasy football start em, sit em MNF lineups advice for Giants vs. Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 2 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and MNF starts/sits.

In This Article hide
New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams
Matchups We Love
Matchups We Hate
Other Notable Matchups
New York Giants Start/Sit Matchups
Los Angeles Rams Start/Sit Matchups
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 2 of the 2026 NFL regular season closes with an interesting Monday Night showdown between two squads that surprised in Week 1.

Entering 2026 as the prohibitive Super Bowl betting favorites, the Rams were roundly trounced by San Francisco in their season opener in Australia. Sean McVay's team will look to rebound in Week 2, but are set to face an improved New York Giants squad that began the John Harbaugh era with a Week 1 victory over the rival Dallas Cowboys.

We will bring you Monday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Good luck in Week 2, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams

Monday, September 21st, 8:15 PM ET

Notable Fantasy Injuries:

Puka Nacua - Game-time Decision (Groin)

 

Matchups We Love

QB Matthew Stafford

Fantasy managers should expect a bounce-back performance from Matthew Stafford this week. The Giants allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs last week, and the Rams will no longer be playing in Australia. Back in the States, Stafford will be a low-end QB1 for this Monday night matchup.

Rams RBs

It's pretty clear that Kyren Williams is still the top running back in this offense. He played 64% of the team's offensive snaps last week while seeing 14 touches in the game. Blake Corum, on the other hand, played only 23% of the team's offensive snaps while seeing 10 touches. That makes Williams a must-start RB2, and Corum a flex flier against a Giants run defense that allowed 21.7 PPR fantasy points to Williams last week.

 

Matchups We Hate

None

 

Other Notable Matchups

QB Jaxson Dart

The loss of Myles Garrett does make this an easier matchup for Jaxson Dart. Given Dart's rushing potential and the fact that New York will have to score to keep up with the Rams offense, the second-year quarterback is a strong QB1 play. Purdy just threw for three touchdowns last week, so it's possible for Dart to have a big-time performance.

RB Cam Skattebo

Skattebo will enter the week as a solid RB2 play. He dominated the Giants backfield last week, and that is expected to continue into Week 2. The former Sun Devil ran 18 times for 81 yards and one touchdown in his first game back from his gruesome injury. Fantasy managers should continue to ride with Skattebo in most formats.

Rams WRs

Update: Puka Nacua didn't practice on Friday due to an injury

Both Puka Nacua and Davante Adams didn't really provide much for fantasy managers in Week 1. Nacua had five catches for 74 yards, while Adams caught three passes for 26 yards. However, both could be in for much bigger games in Week 2. The Giants allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to WRs in 2025. Nacua is a WR1, and Adams is a lower-end WR2.

WR Malik Nabers

Malik Nabers looked solid in his first game back from his torn ACL, catching six balls for 69 yards. With Nabers playing just over 50% of the snaps last week and still seeing nine targets, he should be in all lineups this week. His snap share should continue to climb, and Evans had a solid game against Trent McDuffie last week.

TE Isaiah Likely

Isaiah Likely was one of the biggest surprises of Week 1. He caught six passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns and finished as the overall TE1 of the week. Despite Likely playing just 49% of the Giants' offensive snaps, he saw eight targets, had a 27.6% target share, had a 26.1% receiving air yards rate, and a 34.8% target-per-route run rate in that game. You're starting him as a TE1 this week.

 

New York Giants Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Malik Nabers Start 116 WR NYG @ LAR
Cam Skattebo Start 112.6 RB NYG @ LAR
Isaiah Likely Start 109.1 TE NYG @ LAR
Jaxson Dart Start 108.7 QB NYG @ LAR
Malachi Fields Sit 101.8 WR NYG @ LAR
Darnell Mooney Sit 101.1 WR NYG @ LAR
Najee Harris Sit 100.3 RB NYG @ LAR
Tyrone Tracy Jr. Sit 100 RB NYG @ LAR
Theo Johnson Sit 99.7 TE NYG @ LAR
Devin Singletary Sit 99 RB NYG @ LAR
Jameis Winston Sit 96 QB NYG @ LAR
Chris Manhertz Sit 93.1 TE NYG @ LAR
Thomas Fidone II Sit 91.3 TE NYG @ LAR
Dominic Zvada Sit 81.6 K NYG @ LAR
New York Giants Sit 68.5 DEF NYG @ LAR

 

Los Angeles Rams Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Matthew Stafford Start 119 QB LAR vs NYG
Davante Adams Start 117.4 WR LAR vs NYG
Kyren Williams Start 116 RB LAR vs NYG
Puka Nacua Start 115.8 WR LAR vs NYG
Blake Corum Risky Start 103.9 RB LAR vs NYG
Terrance Ferguson Sit 101.8 TE LAR vs NYG
Xavier Smith Sit 101.6 WR LAR vs NYG
Davis Allen Sit 101.1 TE LAR vs NYG
Colby Parkinson Sit 100.9 TE LAR vs NYG
Los Angeles Rams Sit 100.5 DEF LAR vs NYG
Tyler Higbee Sit 100.1 TE LAR vs NYG
Jordan Whittington Sit 100.1 WR LAR vs NYG
Konata Mumpfield Sit 99.8 WR LAR vs NYG
Tutu Atwell Sit 99.5 WR LAR vs NYG
Ronnie Rivers Sit 97.9 RB LAR vs NYG
Ty Simpson Sit 95 QB LAR vs NYG
Max Klare Sit 93.6 TE LAR vs NYG
Stetson Bennett IV Sit 90.3 QB LAR vs NYG
Harrison Mevis Sit 83.6 K LAR vs NYG

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 2?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
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Who To Start?
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 2 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jaxson Dart, Puka Nacua, Isaiah Likely, Davante Adams, Kyren Williams, Blake Corum. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 2.

Week 2 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 2 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Jaxson Dart
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jaxson Dart
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jared Goff
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jordan Love
Jaxson Dart
vs
Drake Maye
Jaxson Dart
vs
Joe Burrow
Jaxson Dart
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jaxson Dart
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jaxson Dart
vs
Justin Herbert
Jaxson Dart
vs
Bryce Young
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jaxson Dart
vs
Bo Nix
Jaxson Dart
vs
Brock Purdy
Jaxson Dart
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jaxson Dart
vs
Dak Prescott
Jaxson Dart
vs
Tyler Shough
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jaxson Dart
vs
Malik Willis
Jaxson Dart
vs
Caleb Williams
Jaxson Dart
vs
Carson Wentz
Jaxson Dart
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jaxson Dart
vs
Daniel Jones
Jaxson Dart
vs
Josh Allen
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jaxson Dart
vs
Corey Kiner
Jaxson Dart
vs
Drew Lock
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jordan James
Jaxson Dart
vs
Geno Smith
Jaxson Dart
vs
Alec Ingold
Jaxson Dart
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jaxson Dart
vs
Tyler Goodson
Jaxson Dart
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jaxson Dart
vs
Deion Burks
Jaxson Dart
vs
Cam Ward
Jaxson Dart
vs
Bam Knight
Jaxson Dart
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jaxson Dart
vs
Rasheen Ali
Jaxson Dart
vs
Cooper Rush
Jaxson Dart
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Jaxson Dart
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Jaxson Dart
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jaxson Dart
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Jaxson Dart
vs
Treylon Burks
Jaxson Dart
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jaxson Dart
vs
Kaden Wetjen
Jaxson Dart
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Puka Nacua
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Puka Nacua
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Puka Nacua
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Puka Nacua
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Puka Nacua
vs
Bijan Robinson
Puka Nacua
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Puka Nacua
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Puka Nacua
vs
Justin Jefferson
Puka Nacua
vs
Derrick Henry
Puka Nacua
vs
James Cook III
Puka Nacua
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Puka Nacua
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Puka Nacua
vs
De'Von Achane
Puka Nacua
vs
Javonte Williams
Puka Nacua
vs
Saquon Barkley
Puka Nacua
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Puka Nacua
vs
David Montgomery
Puka Nacua
vs
Chase Brown
Puka Nacua
vs
D'Andre Swift
Puka Nacua
vs
Chris Olave
Puka Nacua
vs
Omarion Hampton
Puka Nacua
vs
George Pickens
Puka Nacua
vs
Bucky Irving
Puka Nacua
vs
Garrett Wilson
Puka Nacua
vs
Breece Hall
Puka Nacua
vs
Kyren Williams
Puka Nacua
vs
DJ Moore
Puka Nacua
vs
Devonta Smith
Puka Nacua
vs
Mike Evans
Puka Nacua
vs
Parker Washington
Puka Nacua
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Puka Nacua
vs
Christian Watson
Puka Nacua
vs
Malik Nabers
Puka Nacua
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Puka Nacua
vs
Cam Skattebo
Puka Nacua
vs
Jameson Williams
Puka Nacua
vs
Luther Burden III
Puka Nacua
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Puka Nacua
vs
Trey McBride
Puka Nacua
vs
Davante Adams
Puka Nacua
vs
Jadarian Price
Puka Nacua
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Puka Nacua
vs
Rashee Rice
Puka Nacua
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Puka Nacua
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Puka Nacua
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Puka Nacua
vs
Ladd McConkey
Puka Nacua
vs
Tee Higgins
Puka Nacua
vs
Drake London
Puka Nacua
vs
Jalen Coker
Puka Nacua
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Puka Nacua
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Puka Nacua
vs
Stefon Diggs
Puka Nacua
vs
DK Metcalf
Puka Nacua
vs
Matthew Golden
Puka Nacua
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Puka Nacua
vs
Quentin Johnston
Puka Nacua
vs
Khalil Shakir
Puka Nacua
vs
Rome Odunze
Puka Nacua
vs
Josh Downs
Puka Nacua
vs
Jayden Reed
Puka Nacua
vs
Michael Wilson
Puka Nacua
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Puka Nacua
vs
Romeo Doubs
Puka Nacua
vs
Devaughn Vele
Puka Nacua
vs
Courtland Sutton
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tucker Kraft
Isaiah Likely
vs
Romeo Doubs
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kyle Monangai
Isaiah Likely
vs
Devaughn Vele
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kaelon Black
Isaiah Likely
vs
Michael Wilson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Courtland Sutton
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jayden Reed
Isaiah Likely
vs
Travis Kelce
Isaiah Likely
vs
Josh Downs
Isaiah Likely
vs
Rico Dowdle
Isaiah Likely
vs
Rome Odunze
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tony Pollard
Isaiah Likely
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Isaiah Likely
vs
Woody Marks
Isaiah Likely
vs
Khalil Shakir
Isaiah Likely
vs
Blake Corum
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dallas Goedert
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jordan Addison
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyler Warren
Isaiah Likely
vs
Xavier Worthy
Isaiah Likely
vs
Quentin Johnston
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Isaiah Likely
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dalton Schultz
Isaiah Likely
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Isaiah Likely
vs
Michael Mayer
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Isaiah Likely
vs
Caleb Douglas
Isaiah Likely
vs
Matthew Golden
Isaiah Likely
vs
RJ Harvey
Isaiah Likely
vs
DK Metcalf
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Isaiah Likely
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Isaiah Likely
vs
Alec Pierce
Isaiah Likely
vs
Sam Laporta
Isaiah Likely
vs
Juwan Johnson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Stefon Diggs
Isaiah Likely
vs
George Kittle
Isaiah Likely
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Isaiah Likely
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jalen Coker
Isaiah Likely
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Trey McBride
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Isaiah Likely
vs
Colston Loveland
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mark Andrews
Isaiah Likely
vs
Hunter Henry
Isaiah Likely
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brenton Strange
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jake Ferguson
Isaiah Likely
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mike Gesicki
Isaiah Likely
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Isaiah Likely
vs
Cade Otton
Isaiah Likely
vs
David Njoku
Isaiah Likely
vs
Evan Engram
Isaiah Likely
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Isaiah Likely
vs
AJ Barner
Isaiah Likely
vs
Greg Dulcich
Isaiah Likely
vs
Colby Parkinson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Gunnar Helm
Davante Adams
vs
Trey McBride
Davante Adams
vs
Jadarian Price
Davante Adams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Davante Adams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Davante Adams
vs
Luther Burden III
Davante Adams
vs
Rashee Rice
Davante Adams
vs
Jameson Williams
Davante Adams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Davante Adams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Davante Adams
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Davante Adams
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Davante Adams
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Davante Adams
vs
Malik Nabers
Davante Adams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Davante Adams
vs
Christian Watson
Davante Adams
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Davante Adams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Davante Adams
vs
Colston Loveland
Davante Adams
vs
Parker Washington
Davante Adams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Davante Adams
vs
Mike Evans
Davante Adams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Davante Adams
vs
Devonta Smith
Davante Adams
vs
Tee Higgins
Davante Adams
vs
DJ Moore
Davante Adams
vs
Mark Andrews
Davante Adams
vs
Kyren Williams
Davante Adams
vs
Drake London
Davante Adams
vs
Breece Hall
Davante Adams
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Davante Adams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Davante Adams
vs
Jalen Coker
Davante Adams
vs
Bucky Irving
Davante Adams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Davante Adams
vs
George Pickens
Davante Adams
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Davante Adams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Davante Adams
vs
Stefon Diggs
Davante Adams
vs
Chris Olave
Davante Adams
vs
Sam Laporta
Davante Adams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Davante Adams
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Davante Adams
vs
Chase Brown
Davante Adams
vs
DK Metcalf
Davante Adams
vs
David Montgomery
Davante Adams
vs
Matthew Golden
Davante Adams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Davante Adams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Davante Adams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Davante Adams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Davante Adams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Davante Adams
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Davante Adams
vs
Quentin Johnston
Davante Adams
vs
Khalil Shakir
Davante Adams
vs
Rome Odunze
Davante Adams
vs
Josh Downs
Davante Adams
vs
Jayden Reed
Davante Adams
vs
Michael Wilson
Davante Adams
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Davante Adams
vs
Romeo Doubs
Davante Adams
vs
Devaughn Vele
Davante Adams
vs
Courtland Sutton
Davante Adams
vs
Jordan Addison
Davante Adams
vs
Xavier Worthy
Davante Adams
vs
Caleb Douglas
Davante Adams
vs
Alec Pierce
Kyren Williams
vs
Breece Hall
Kyren Williams
vs
DJ Moore
Kyren Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Kyren Williams
vs
Devonta Smith
Kyren Williams
vs
Bucky Irving
Kyren Williams
vs
Mike Evans
Kyren Williams
vs
George Pickens
Kyren Williams
vs
Parker Washington
Kyren Williams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kyren Williams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kyren Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Kyren Williams
vs
Christian Watson
Kyren Williams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kyren Williams
vs
Malik Nabers
Kyren Williams
vs
Chase Brown
Kyren Williams
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kyren Williams
vs
David Montgomery
Kyren Williams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kyren Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Kyren Williams
vs
Jameson Williams
Kyren Williams
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kyren Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Kyren Williams
vs
Javonte Williams
Kyren Williams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kyren Williams
vs
De'Von Achane
Kyren Williams
vs
Trey McBride
Kyren Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kyren Williams
vs
Davante Adams
Kyren Williams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kyren Williams
vs
Jadarian Price
Kyren Williams
vs
James Cook III
Kyren Williams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Kyren Williams
vs
Derrick Henry
Kyren Williams
vs
Rashee Rice
Kyren Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Kyren Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Kyren Williams
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kyren Williams
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Kyren Williams
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kyren Williams
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Kyren Williams
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kyren Williams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kyren Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Kyren Williams
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kyren Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kyren Williams
vs
Colston Loveland
Kyren Williams
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kyren Williams
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kyren Williams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kyren Williams
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kyren Williams
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kyren Williams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kyren Williams
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kyren Williams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kyren Williams
vs
Kyle Monangai
Kyren Williams
vs
Kaelon Black
Kyren Williams
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kyren Williams
vs
Tony Pollard
Kyren Williams
vs
Woody Marks
Kyren Williams
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kyren Williams
vs
RJ Harvey
Kyren Williams
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kyren Williams
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kyren Williams
vs
Rachaad White
Kyren Williams
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Kyren Williams
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Woody Marks
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Addison
Blake Corum
vs
Tony Pollard
Blake Corum
vs
Xavier Worthy
Blake Corum
vs
Rico Dowdle
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Blake Corum
vs
Travis Kelce
Blake Corum
vs
Dalton Schultz
Blake Corum
vs
Courtland Sutton
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Mayer
Blake Corum
vs
Kaelon Black
Blake Corum
vs
Caleb Douglas
Blake Corum
vs
Devaughn Vele
Blake Corum
vs
RJ Harvey
Blake Corum
vs
Romeo Doubs
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Blake Corum
vs
Isaiah Likely
Blake Corum
vs
Alec Pierce
Blake Corum
vs
Tucker Kraft
Blake Corum
vs
Juwan Johnson
Blake Corum
vs
Kyle Monangai
Blake Corum
vs
George Kittle
Blake Corum
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Blake Corum
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Wilson
Blake Corum
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Jayden Reed
Blake Corum
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Downs
Blake Corum
vs
KC Concepcion
Blake Corum
vs
Rome Odunze
Blake Corum
vs
Carnell Tate
Blake Corum
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Blake Corum
vs
Hunter Henry
Blake Corum
vs
Khalil Shakir
Blake Corum
vs
Malik Washington
Blake Corum
vs
Dallas Goedert
Blake Corum
vs
Denzel Boston
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Quentin Johnston
Blake Corum
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Rachaad White
Blake Corum
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Blake Corum
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Blake Corum
vs
Bijan Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Blake Corum
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Blake Corum
vs
Derrick Henry
Blake Corum
vs
James Cook III
Blake Corum
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Blake Corum
vs
De'Von Achane
Blake Corum
vs
Javonte Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Saquon Barkley
Blake Corum
vs
David Montgomery
Blake Corum
vs
Chase Brown
Blake Corum
vs
D'Andre Swift
Blake Corum
vs
Omarion Hampton
Blake Corum
vs
Bucky Irving
Blake Corum
vs
Breece Hall
Blake Corum
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Blake Corum
vs
Cam Skattebo

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Brock Bowers

Should Be Back For Week 3
Sam Darnold

Recovering Faster Than Anticipated
DJ Moore

Day-To-Day With AC Joint Sprain
NBA

Cavaliers Promote Jose Calderon to Assistant General Manager
Jalen Brunson

Cleared to Open Camp Without Restrictions
Chase Ross

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Lakers
NBA

Meechie Johnson Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Lakers
NBA

Obi Agbim Signs Training Camp Deal with Warriors
Keenan Allen

Facing a Three-Game Suspension
RJ Harvey

Not Expected to Play in Week 2
Ladd McConkey

to Wear Flak Jacket, Pushing to Play
Joe Burrow

Expected to Start Against the Texans in Week 2
Chris Olave

Expected to Play in Week 2 Without Limitations
Puka Nacua

a Game-Time Decision for Week 2
CFB

LSU TE Trey'Dez Green On Crutches After Leaving Game vs. Mississippi
CFB

Kewan Lacy's X-Rays Negative After Leaving Game vs. LSU
CFB

Purdue's Xavier Townsend Has Big Game In Loss To UCLA
CFB

Noah Fifita Throws Four TD Passes In Win Over Northern Illinois
CFB

Jamal Rule Scores Two More Touchdowns In Win Vs. North Dakota
CFB

Wisconsin's Colton Joseph Erupts For Four Touchdowns vs. Eastern Michigan
CFB

Iowa State's Aiden Flora Has Career Day vs. Bowling Green
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Scores Five Touchdowns In Upset Win
CFB

Hank Brown Has Perfect Passing Day In Rout Of Northern Iowa
CFB

Braden Pegan Scores Twice Against His Former Team
CFB

SMU's Kendrick Raphael Rumbles for Three TDs vs. Louisville
CFB

Traylon Ray Comes Up Big For Mississippi vs. LSU
CFB

Micah Gilbert Has Career Game vs. Michigan State
Shohei Ohtani

has "Good Chance" to Play Next Week
Xavier Edwards

Leaves Early on Saturday With Thumb Discomfort
Aaron Judge

Hopes to be Back for Postseason, No Timetable Given
Shohei Ohtani

Takes Simulated At-Bats
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Zay Flowers

Downgraded to Out for Week 2
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Nico Collins

Could Miss Multiple Games With Hamstring Injury
Aaron Donald

Set to Return Monday Night
Puka Nacua

Questionable for Monday Night With Groin Injury
Michael Pittman Jr.

Ruled Out for Week 2
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Omar Cooper Jr.

Heading to Injured Reserve
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
CFB

Christopher Vizzina Not Expected to Play
CFB

Dylan Stewart Set to Make Season Debut
Aroldis Chapman

Won't Pitch This Weekend
CFB

Eric Singleton Jr. a Game-Time Decision
CFB

Darius Taylor Out for Minnesota
CFB

Jason Wright to Start for Buffalo
CFB

Melkart Abou Jaoude Out Against Clemson
CFB

Sam Leavitt Off the Injury Report
San Antonio Spurs

Jayden Nunn Signs Training Camp Deal with Spurs
Golden State Warriors

Elias Ralph Joins Warriors on Training Camp Contract
Nick Boyd

Signs Training Camp Deal with Warriors
Jake Stephens

Bucks Sign Jake Stephens
Los Angeles Lakers

Anton Watson Returns to Lakers on Exhibit 10 Deal
Logan Webb

Lands on Injured List with Finger Injury
Pete Fairbanks

to Undergo Surgery
Aaron Donald

Set to Make 2026 Debut in Week 2
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

to Return During Homestand
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Promote Brandon Weems to General Manager
Pelle Larsson

Agrees to Four-Year Extension with Heat
Zach Charbonnet

Getting Close to a Return to Practice?
Ausar Thompson

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Pistons
TreVeyon Henderson

Officially Cleared for Week 2
Cam Whitmore

Lands Two-Way Deal with Nuggets
Keyonte George

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Jazz
Aroldis Chapman

"Not Worried At All" About Lat Strain
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Lands on Injured List With Oblique Strain
George Kittle

Officially Cleared for Week 2
Puka Nacua

Misses Practice Due to Hip Injury
Jac Caglianone

Out With Hand Injury
Aaron Judge

Going on the Injured List With Calf Strain
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dansby Swanson

Activated And Starting on Friday
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Joe Burrow

Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play in Week 2
Cade Cavalli

Agrees to Four-Year Extension With Nationals
CFB

King Miller Has Elite Upside in Week 3
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jules Bernard Returns to Timberwolves on Camp Deal
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Phoenix Suns

David Stockton Signs Training Camp Deal with Suns
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Adem Bona

Suffers Foot Sprain Ahead of Training Camp
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
Trevor Keels

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Saddiq Bey

Agrees to Three-Year Extension with Pelicans
Aroldis Chapman

Unavailable Due to Lat Issue
Willson Contreras

Day-to-Day With Bruised Hand
Willson Contreras

Leaves After Being Hit By a Pitch
Andy Pages

"Very Likely" to Return During Upcoming Homestand
Shohei Ohtani

Making Progress, Regular-Season Return Remains Possible
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
Dylan Larkin

Misses Start of Camp Due to Injury
Duop Reath

Lands One-Year Deal with Suns
Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Connor Hellebuyck

Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
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