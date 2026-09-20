Fantasy football start em, sit em MNF lineups advice for Giants vs. Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 2 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and MNF starts/sits.
Week 2 of the 2026 NFL regular season closes with an interesting Monday Night showdown between two squads that surprised in Week 1.
Entering 2026 as the prohibitive Super Bowl betting favorites, the Rams were roundly trounced by San Francisco in their season opener in Australia. Sean McVay's team will look to rebound in Week 2, but are set to face an improved New York Giants squad that began the John Harbaugh era with a Week 1 victory over the rival Dallas Cowboys.
We will bring you Monday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Good luck in Week 2, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams
Monday, September 21st, 8:15 PM ET
Notable Fantasy Injuries:
Puka Nacua - Game-time Decision (Groin)
Matchups We Love
Fantasy managers should expect a bounce-back performance from Matthew Stafford this week. The Giants allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs last week, and the Rams will no longer be playing in Australia. Back in the States, Stafford will be a low-end QB1 for this Monday night matchup.
Rams RBs
It's pretty clear that Kyren Williams is still the top running back in this offense. He played 64% of the team's offensive snaps last week while seeing 14 touches in the game. Blake Corum, on the other hand, played only 23% of the team's offensive snaps while seeing 10 touches. That makes Williams a must-start RB2, and Corum a flex flier against a Giants run defense that allowed 21.7 PPR fantasy points to Williams last week.
Matchups We Hate
None
Other Notable Matchups
QB Jaxson Dart
The loss of Myles Garrett does make this an easier matchup for Jaxson Dart. Given Dart's rushing potential and the fact that New York will have to score to keep up with the Rams offense, the second-year quarterback is a strong QB1 play. Purdy just threw for three touchdowns last week, so it's possible for Dart to have a big-time performance.
Jaxson Dart's Week 1 performance:
- 82.2 PFF grade
- 81.6 QBR
- 134.2 passer rating
- 3 touchdowns
Dart is running a much different offense than what he ran as a rookie.
With more under center responsibilities and working with a cadence. pic.twitter.com/IiT3YmUj2A
— Big Blue Film Room (@BigBlueFilmRoom) September 14, 2026
RB Cam Skattebo
Skattebo will enter the week as a solid RB2 play. He dominated the Giants backfield last week, and that is expected to continue into Week 2. The former Sun Devil ran 18 times for 81 yards and one touchdown in his first game back from his gruesome injury. Fantasy managers should continue to ride with Skattebo in most formats.
Rams WRs
Update: Puka Nacua didn't practice on Friday due to an injury
Both Puka Nacua and Davante Adams didn't really provide much for fantasy managers in Week 1. Nacua had five catches for 74 yards, while Adams caught three passes for 26 yards. However, both could be in for much bigger games in Week 2. The Giants allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to WRs in 2025. Nacua is a WR1, and Adams is a lower-end WR2.
Rams consider WR Puka Nacua, listed as questionable for Monday night’s game vs. the Giants due to a hip injury, to be a pre-game decision. pic.twitter.com/ksKmQ9WvUv
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2026
WR Malik Nabers
Malik Nabers looked solid in his first game back from his torn ACL, catching six balls for 69 yards. With Nabers playing just over 50% of the snaps last week and still seeing nine targets, he should be in all lineups this week. His snap share should continue to climb, and Evans had a solid game against Trent McDuffie last week.
Isaiah Likely was one of the biggest surprises of Week 1. He caught six passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns and finished as the overall TE1 of the week. Despite Likely playing just 49% of the Giants' offensive snaps, he saw eight targets, had a 27.6% target share, had a 26.1% receiving air yards rate, and a 34.8% target-per-route run rate in that game. You're starting him as a TE1 this week.
New York Giants Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Malik Nabers
|Start
|116
|WR
|NYG
|@ LAR
|Cam Skattebo
|Start
|112.6
|RB
|NYG
|@ LAR
|Isaiah Likely
|Start
|109.1
|TE
|NYG
|@ LAR
|Jaxson Dart
|Start
|108.7
|QB
|NYG
|@ LAR
|Malachi Fields
|Sit
|101.8
|WR
|NYG
|@ LAR
|Darnell Mooney
|Sit
|101.1
|WR
|NYG
|@ LAR
|Najee Harris
|Sit
|100.3
|RB
|NYG
|@ LAR
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|Sit
|100
|RB
|NYG
|@ LAR
|Theo Johnson
|Sit
|99.7
|TE
|NYG
|@ LAR
|Devin Singletary
|Sit
|99
|RB
|NYG
|@ LAR
|Jameis Winston
|Sit
|96
|QB
|NYG
|@ LAR
|Chris Manhertz
|Sit
|93.1
|TE
|NYG
|@ LAR
|Thomas Fidone II
|Sit
|91.3
|TE
|NYG
|@ LAR
|Dominic Zvada
|Sit
|81.6
|K
|NYG
|@ LAR
|New York Giants
|Sit
|68.5
|DEF
|NYG
|@ LAR
Los Angeles Rams Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Matthew Stafford
|Start
|119
|QB
|LAR
|vs NYG
|Davante Adams
|Start
|117.4
|WR
|LAR
|vs NYG
|Kyren Williams
|Start
|116
|RB
|LAR
|vs NYG
|Puka Nacua
|Start
|115.8
|WR
|LAR
|vs NYG
|Blake Corum
|Risky Start
|103.9
|RB
|LAR
|vs NYG
|Terrance Ferguson
|Sit
|101.8
|TE
|LAR
|vs NYG
|Xavier Smith
|Sit
|101.6
|WR
|LAR
|vs NYG
|Davis Allen
|Sit
|101.1
|TE
|LAR
|vs NYG
|Colby Parkinson
|Sit
|100.9
|TE
|LAR
|vs NYG
|Los Angeles Rams
|Sit
|100.5
|DEF
|LAR
|vs NYG
|Tyler Higbee
|Sit
|100.1
|TE
|LAR
|vs NYG
|Jordan Whittington
|Sit
|100.1
|WR
|LAR
|vs NYG
|Konata Mumpfield
|Sit
|99.8
|WR
|LAR
|vs NYG
|Tutu Atwell
|Sit
|99.5
|WR
|LAR
|vs NYG
|Ronnie Rivers
|Sit
|97.9
|RB
|LAR
|vs NYG
|Ty Simpson
|Sit
|95
|QB
|LAR
|vs NYG
|Max Klare
|Sit
|93.6
|TE
|LAR
|vs NYG
|Stetson Bennett IV
|Sit
|90.3
|QB
|LAR
|vs NYG
|Harrison Mevis
|Sit
|83.6
|K
|LAR
|vs NYG
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 2 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jaxson Dart, Puka Nacua, Isaiah Likely, Davante Adams, Kyren Williams, Blake Corum. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 2.
Week 2 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 2 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:
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