Scott Engel features fantasy football lineup starts/sits for Week 2 (2026). He focuses on key NFL players to start when faced with tight Week 2 fantasy football lineup decisions.
Our Key Starters and Tough Calls feature for Week 2 of the 2026 season helps you to make those tough lineup calls. Scott Engel's Week 2 Lineup Spotlights column examines key players to start or sit. "The King" takes a deeper look at players who may be causing some fantasy anxiety.
The fantasy football players featured in this Week 2 article are based on Scott's Premium Weekly Lineup Rankings, available in the RotoBaller NFL Premium Pass. You can get access to his complete player rankings and also browse through a wide selection of tools and analysis for in-season usage. Enter the referral code KING to get a discount on the RotoBaller Premium Pass.
To make the most informed Week 12 lineup decisions -- consult this analysis, the RotoBaller staff fantasy football rankings, and the free Who Should I Start? tool for comparing as many as four players. The skill position analysis in this article is based on Scott's Week 2 premium PPR rankings.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Running Backs - Fantasy Football Week 2
De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
The worst fears of De'Von Achane drafters were realized right away in Week 1, as the Dolphins’ star RB was held to 66 scrimmage yards by Las Vegas. It certainly doesn’t get any easier this week at San Francisco, where he faces a 49ers defense that is led by a healthy Fred Warner.
Achane was limited to 36 rushing yards on 11 carries and caught four of five targets for 30 yards. A mediocre performance against the likes of the Raiders already makes Achane drafters regret their decision to pick him and go against the roaring waves of analysts who warned to avoid him this year.
The Miami coaching staff confirmed this week that they want to get Achane the ball more. He is needed to ease pressure on Malik Willis and functions as the Dolphins’ only proven offensive playmaker.
The problem is that every defensive coordinator and their key linebackers know that it is conceptually easy to defend the Dolphins. The obvious philosophy is to focus on limiting Achane and make anyone else on offense try to contribute. Still, Achane will get his touches and can still break off a big play at any time.
There are some promising stats to consider from Week 1, including some on PlayerProfiler. Last week, Achane ranked second among all RBs in route percentage (75.7%) while playing 88% of the snaps, second-most in the league among RBs. He is getting authentic feature back reps while being a potential threat if he gets loose in space.
In NFL Week 1, Achane ran against the third-most defensive stacked fronts of any RB. But the intent will be to get him more involved this week, and maybe into a better rhythm as a runner. But Achane must get the ball more as a receiver, even if Willis’ first inclination is to scramble rather than hit his RB with a flat pass.
The Dolphins’ staff must get more creative schematically to spring Achane loose. In the meantime, fantasy players should consider him as more of an RB2 type with the potential to deliver sizable gains as a runner or receiver.
His statistical floor is uncertain, but a ceiling is always there because of Achane’s tremendous talents. I rank him outside the RB1 field for Week 2, as he is not in the top 12. Regardless of matchup, I still find it hard to bench Achane this early in the season. But he is no longer a true focal point of a fantasy roster, and more of a guy who can help you win with some spike weeks.
Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks
Both Seahawks fans and fantasy players were frustrated by the limited amount of work Price saw in his first NFL game. Price played on 50% of the snaps, which did not even rank in the top 30 in RBs for NFL Week 1.
Jadarian Price in Line for More Opportunities Going Forward https://t.co/GhL9wLfw7D
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) September 18, 2026
Nearly every time he touched the ball, Price stirred some possible excitement with excellent vision and nifty cutback moves. He carried 10 times for 52 yards, and it was apparent he could pump even more life into the Seattle offense.
Still, fantasy leaguers will have to practice patience with the Seattle rookie, as it was apparent the staff did not want to overwork him in his very first pro game. George Holani does not excite fantasy players at all but will continue to see some reps because he is a quality pass-blocker and a respectable fundamental player who can limit mistakes.
Price did not play in any preseason games, and the Seahawks want to apparently be careful not to put too much pressure on him just yet. So I would expect him to still be eased into the mix for at least another week, and you should consider reserving Price in many tight lineup decision situations.
Drew Lock starts at quarterback for Seattle for now, and after Price faced the least stacked boxes of any RB last week, the Cardinals might focus more on the Seahawks’ RBs on Sunday. Putting Lock in adverse passing situations will likely be a defensive goal for Arizona.
I do see Price’s workload progressively increasing in the next few weeks, and we should see some quality fantasy performances ahead. But at some point, Zach Charbonnet will return, and Price will then likely work in a split backfield.
Those who drafted Price may have to view him as a flex play all season, but he is potentially explosive as a runner and will deliver some satisfying fantasy outings in the near future.
Aaron Jones Sr., Minnesota Vikings
In drafts this season, Jones was the 40th RB off the board according to Average Draft Position Reports on RotoBaller. At 31 years old with frequent durability concerns, most fantasy leaguers preferred to draft Jordan Mason as the top RB from the Minnesota roster.
But Mason is now on Injured Reserve with a thumb injury, pushing Jones back into a potential pure feature back role against Chicago this week. Jones can still make defenders miss at times and operate as a contributor in the passing game. The Vikings’ staff, though, will also likely not want to overwork Jones at this point in his career.
Last week, Chicago’s defense was torn up by a Carolina offense that usually does not look capable of pumping out 30-plus points. Jones can still be efficient and might provide some adequate fantasy production in this matchup.
The Vikings are thin at RB behind Jones, with DeeJay Dallas, who has never been much of a chain-mover at the RB2 spot, and speedy rookie Demond Claiborne. Jerome Ford was also added earlier in the week.
I would not expect any upside from Jones and have him ranked as a higher-end RB3 this week for a decent amount of touches. But we should also see who is eased into the mix with him this week, and Claiborne is worth an add in case he starts to show glimpses of promise against the Bears.
Wide Receivers - Fantasy Football Week 2
Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos
There was a lot of fantasy buzz about Waddle in the preseason, and I certainly did my part to fuel the hype any time I could. He was a clear big-play missing piece in the Denver offense and is now out of a continually frustrating scenario in Miami.
Jaylen Waddle will get involved in the Broncos’ offense. Davis Webb said he’s not worried about that. Said the Chiefs did a good job taking him out of the game pic.twitter.com/lTNcZ9DHSR
— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevens) September 18, 2026
In an embarrassing Denver loss to Kansas City, though, Waddle looked like he was still missing, as he caught one of three targets for two yards. This week, Denver will face Jacksonville, and the Broncos need to shake Waddle loose to optimize the offense.
The Jaguars feature a quality pass defense, but I believe Bo Nix and the Denver staff will make it a strong point of emphasis to involve Waddle much more in the offensive flow. Against Kansas City, the Denver offensive line was overwhelmed and did not give Nix enough time to throw.
The Broncos may have to trade some offensive punches with the Jaguars this week, and that means getting the ball to Waddle often. Look for some plays designed to get him the ball quicker, and keep Waddle active for Week 2.
Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers
In the season opener, the notoriously unreliable Johnston caught only two of six targets for 17 yards. Fantasy leaguers who roster Johnston realistically view him as a boom-or-bust option with some TD potential.
Ladd McConkey is dealing with a rib injury, so Johnston may have to take on a larger role against the Raiders this week. Las Vegas still has a vulnerable secondary and allowed Miami rookie Caleb Douglas to post 94 receiving yards last week.
Johnston can be considered a WR3/flex type this week after the Chargers’ stunning loss to the Cardinals in the season opener. Expect the Los Angeles offense to look better against Las Vegas, and Johnston should get some opportunities to make plays downfield or on contested catches in the goal line area.
Kayshon Boutte, Houston Texans
Boutte was acquired from New England during the summer as a possible downfield weapon for C.J. Stroud. Last season, Boutte averaged 16.7 yards per reception and caught six TD passes.
The new Houston WR was quiet in his first game with the new team, catching one pass for two yards. With Nico Collins out with a hamstring injury, though, Boutte may get an opportunity to contribute more often against the Bengals in NFL Week 2.
Collins not being available means Stroud must depend on Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel, Boutte, and Dalton Schultz. The Houston tight end is a familiar and reliable target, but one of the WRs simply must step forward this week. Hutchinson stirs no fear in defenses, and we have seen Boutte make splash plays before.
I do believe Boutte will be the one to produce the best among the Texans’ WRs, as Noel has not done much at the pro level yet. It may take Stroud hitting on a big play to Boutte, but the ex-Patriot is worth deeper consideration for some possible Week 2 upside.
Quarterback and Tight End - Fantasy Football Week 2
Drake Maye, New England Patriots
Maye’s season started in forgettable fashion, as the Seahawks intercepted him three times and A.J. Brown went down with an ankle injury. Without Brown and needing to bounce back against an aggressive Pittsburgh defensive front, the Patriots passer is best left on your bench if another quality alternative is available.
The QB position is deep enough that many fantasy managers can turn to the likes of Brock Purdy, Tyler Shough, or Jaxson Dart as other options. We could see a low-scoring game between the Patriots and Steelers, and we should wait and see how Maye responds with Brown out and Stefon Diggs gone.
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
Some fantasy managers must continue to fill in for Brock Bowers or waited too long to grab a stable starter at TE. Freiermuth is a nifty play for Week 2, and with Mike McCarthy now guiding the Steelers’ offense, he can re-emerge as a viable fantasy option this season.
TE Pat Freiermuth didn’t just show up in Week 1—he delivered every single time.
- 5 targets. 5 receptions. 3 first downs. A touchdown.
Pure reliability. Pure impact.
The Steelers’ most trustworthy chain‑mover keeps proving it. pic.twitter.com/639KfXwu1K
— Steelers Black and Gold Nation (@B_GNation1) September 14, 2026
Last week, Freiermuth caught five of six targets for 46 yards and a TD. Just two seasons ago, he caught 78 passes and finished with seven TD receptions. DK Metcalf might be locked down again, so Aaron Rodgers will have to turn to Freiermuth on some key passing downs vs. New England.
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